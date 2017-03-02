House resolutions urge DPW to work on road repairs

Reps. Blas Jonathan Attao (Ind-Saipan) and Francisco C. Aguon (R-Saipan) have introduced separate House joint resolutions intended to urge the Department of Public Works to complete road repair projects on Saipan.

Attao’s HJR 20-1 requests Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and DPW Secretary James A. Ada to reserve $7.25 million from the Federal Highway Fund in the next three fiscal years: at least $850,000 in fiscal year 2017, and $3.2 million each in fiscal years 2018 and 2019.

The money would be used for the architecture and engineering design for the construction of the roads, drainage, and water catchment tanks from Capital Hill to Mt. Tapochau, and Chalan Galaide to Navy Hill, including all side roads.

Attao said DPW and the Saipan Mayor’s Office spend money every year to fix these roads, while the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. uses its funds to repair damaged water pipelines that have been exposed because of heavy rain.

“The residents in these areas as well as tour agents and the general public have been complaining about the dilapidated roads, dust, and traffic hazards for the past several years. The government will save a lot of money by paving the roads and fixing the drainage system,” said Attao.

He added that those who would drive up to Mt. Tapochao and Chalan Galaide to Navy Hill will enjoy the trip once the roads are fixed. “The Chalan Galaide road is also used by Mt. Tapochau residents as a shortcut to Navy Hill and down to the Garapan area, most especially to the hospital and shopping for household needs.”

Attao said that traffic builds up along Isa Drive on Capital Hill due to the ongoing construction of the road that was funded through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. Most government offices can be found on Capital Hill, making driving and travel in the area difficult for employees and residents.

“The paving of Capital Hill to Mt. Tapochao and Chalan Galaide will greatly reduce traffic congestion by approximately 35 percent from the main highway from Capital Hill to Garapan and vice versa,” Attao added.

The FHF money that would be used each fiscal year would also include payment for land compensation.

Aguon’s HJR 20-2 requests Ada to include Kannat Tabla road under the Territorial Transportation Improvement Plan, as the population in the area has grown rapidly in the last several years.

Since the road going to Kannat Tabla is also a coral road, Aguon said that residents are having a hard time driving there, especially during the rainy season because of flooding and bad conditions. “The runoff not only damages the Kannat Tabla area but the neighboring areas of Dandan and Chalan Kiya due to flooding and road damage.”

“[The Saipan Mayor’s Office] continues to invest in manpower hours, equipment and rentals to fix the Kannat Tabla road. Including the Kannat Tabla road under TTIP would not only allow [he SMO] to use much needed funding in other areas of its responsibilities, it would also provide safety [for all].”