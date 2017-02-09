That is a question guests are frequently asked when calling Hyatt Regency Saipan. It signifies the hotel’s desire to provide authentic hospitality and find ways to “assist” guests in making their Hyatt experience a memorable one.

Hyatt Regency Saipan echoes the very same question to all non-profit organizations on the island: “How may we assist you?”

Through its corporate responsibility platform Hyatt Thrive, Hyatt Regency Saipan will host the 21st Annual Charity Golf Classic. This annual event is a vehicle to raise funds on behalf of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and another local non-profit organization of our choosing.

The organization must be active within one of the four pillars of Hyatt Thrive: environmental sustainability, economic development and investment, education and career readiness, and health and wellness.

Last year, the Hyatt Regency Saipan 20th Annual Charity Golf Classic raised over $50,000. The beneficiaries were the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Northern Marianas Trades Institute.

So, how may we assist you? Here’s how to apply:

The non-profit organization must write a letter stating how it helps (or can help) make the local community a place where employees want to work, guests want to visit, our neighbors want to live and investors want to invest.

The letter must also state how partnership with Hyatt Regency Saipan can help in advancing its mission, vision and goals (with all these stated). The organization must also be active within one of Hyatt Thrive’s four pillars. For more information visit thrive.hyatt.com.

Submit your non-profit organization’s information pack and address it to the following contact details:

Josephine Mesta

Director of Human Resources

Hyatt Regency Saipan

PO Box 5087 CHRB Saipan MP 96950

The selection of the non-profit organization will be decided based on the votes cast by the executive committee members of the hotel. The information pack must be submitted on or before Friday, Feb. 20 2017.

Hyatt Regency Saipan, a 321-room hotel, is located in Garapan, Saipan. It features 14 acres of lush tropical gardens, with lagoons and Micro Beach. Reservations for Hyatt Regency Saipan can be made by calling (670) 234-1234 or by visiting saipan.regency.hyatt.com.