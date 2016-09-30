Howard to compete in Copa De Marianas

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2016

Tag: , , ,

Grafton Howard. Jr. poses for a photo before his training session at the Trench Tech Gym last Wednesday night. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Chacha Ocean View Middle School’s Grafton Kileleman Howard Jr. will leave Saipan on Tuesday for his debut in the Copa De Marianas BJJ Gi and No Gi Tournament.

Howard Jr. is entered in the under 40kg, 10-14 age group of the biggest BJJ tournament in Guam. Cope De Marianas will be held at the Father Duenas Phoenix Center in Mangilao on Oct. 8.

“I am hoping to get another gold medal in this competition,” said Howard Jr., who finished first in the under 55kg division of the Pan Asia Jiu Jitsu International Open held at the Mall of Asia in Manila last May 22, 2016.

“I’ve been training hard for this tournament. I am working on my stamina and speed so I can compete against Guam fighters and other athletes from around the world,” added Howard, whose win in next weekend’s event could serve as his advanced gift as he will be celebrating his 12th birthday today.

The Figo’/Bonsai Jiu Jitsu standout trains five to six times a week after school hours at the Trench Tech Gym in Garapan under purple bet Cuki Alvarez and his son Shane.

“They’ve been helping me with my strategies and cardio,” said Howard Jr., who also looks up to Trench Tech’s Frank “The Crank” Camacho.

“Grafton is a very good grappler for his age, 12. He has competed in several tournaments on Guam and in the Philippines for the Pan Asians where he won gold. So this makes him experienced as well. Grafton has a bright future ahead of him in BJJ and we are happy to be able to assist him in reaching his goals. We wish Grafton all the best and will be cheering him on during his competition next month,” the Trench Tech founder said.

The Copa De Marianas will be Howard Jr.’s fourth tournament this year. He first joined the Kids Pan Am in February at Long Beach, California and then in April he went to Guam for the Marianas Open, winning a bronze medal in his second competition. About a month after his Marianas Open stint, Howard Jr. traveled to the Philippines with other members of Figo’/Bonsai and was undefeated in his division despite facing opponents with higher belts.

The Kagman resident owns a grey/white belt, getting the promotion in January this year. He got in interested in BJJ when he was 6 after watching a fight on TV. He is also into soccer, playing for MP United Football Club.

“He is really into sports and as a parent I am happy that he loves to compete and train. Joining sports competitions help him develop his social skills as well. He is a very people person,” said Sharon Kileleman, Howard Jr.’s mother.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

Sen. Blas meets with federal officials on veterans’ benefits

Posted On Sep 30 2016
, By
0

Betances: Don’t be a stranger on your homeland

Posted On Sep 30 2016
, By

Tropical Depression Chaba passes through the Marianas

Posted On Sep 29 2016
, By

Independence for Guåhan Task Force launches Fanhita campaign

Posted On Sep 28 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 29, 2016, 10:18 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:08 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune