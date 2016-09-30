Howard to compete in Copa De Marianas

Chacha Ocean View Middle School’s Grafton Kileleman Howard Jr. will leave Saipan on Tuesday for his debut in the Copa De Marianas BJJ Gi and No Gi Tournament.

Howard Jr. is entered in the under 40kg, 10-14 age group of the biggest BJJ tournament in Guam. Cope De Marianas will be held at the Father Duenas Phoenix Center in Mangilao on Oct. 8.

“I am hoping to get another gold medal in this competition,” said Howard Jr., who finished first in the under 55kg division of the Pan Asia Jiu Jitsu International Open held at the Mall of Asia in Manila last May 22, 2016.

“I’ve been training hard for this tournament. I am working on my stamina and speed so I can compete against Guam fighters and other athletes from around the world,” added Howard, whose win in next weekend’s event could serve as his advanced gift as he will be celebrating his 12th birthday today.

The Figo’/Bonsai Jiu Jitsu standout trains five to six times a week after school hours at the Trench Tech Gym in Garapan under purple bet Cuki Alvarez and his son Shane.

“They’ve been helping me with my strategies and cardio,” said Howard Jr., who also looks up to Trench Tech’s Frank “The Crank” Camacho.

“Grafton is a very good grappler for his age, 12. He has competed in several tournaments on Guam and in the Philippines for the Pan Asians where he won gold. So this makes him experienced as well. Grafton has a bright future ahead of him in BJJ and we are happy to be able to assist him in reaching his goals. We wish Grafton all the best and will be cheering him on during his competition next month,” the Trench Tech founder said.

The Copa De Marianas will be Howard Jr.’s fourth tournament this year. He first joined the Kids Pan Am in February at Long Beach, California and then in April he went to Guam for the Marianas Open, winning a bronze medal in his second competition. About a month after his Marianas Open stint, Howard Jr. traveled to the Philippines with other members of Figo’/Bonsai and was undefeated in his division despite facing opponents with higher belts.

The Kagman resident owns a grey/white belt, getting the promotion in January this year. He got in interested in BJJ when he was 6 after watching a fight on TV. He is also into soccer, playing for MP United Football Club.

“He is really into sports and as a parent I am happy that he loves to compete and train. Joining sports competitions help him develop his social skills as well. He is a very people person,” said Sharon Kileleman, Howard Jr.’s mother.