Human waste litter Saipan’s beaches

BECQ says tour guides should educate tourists not to defecate on pristine beaches
By
|
Posted on Aug 15 2017

Tag: , , ,

The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality has recently discovered that tourists have been leaving an excessive trail of feces on the shores of pristine island beaches and in popular tourists sites on Saipan.

BECQ administrator Frank Rabauliman told Saipan Tribune yesterday that the excessive amount of human waste were found when his staff was sent out to the beaches to acquire water samples. To their dismay, they discovered that within the caves and scattered along the beach shore, excessive human waste were found.

Rabauliman is certain that the waste found on the beaches belong to tourists because beaches like Saipan’s Hidden Beach and Jeffrey’s Beach are most visited by tourists. Local islanders may visit the sites but not as often as tourists.

Rabauliman was enraged by the discovery and decided that someone should be held responsible for the maintenance of popular tourist sites.

According to Rabauliman, for the past week he has been working closely with the Marianas Visitors Authority, Department of Land and Natural Resources, and the Division of Parks and Recreation to enforce the tour guide certification. Rabauliman said that this is their first step into resolving the issue.

Rabauliman said that the reason for the implementation of the tour guide certification is so that tour guides will take responsibility for the tourists that they take around the island.

Rabauliman said that before cleaning up the waste, he wants to get the certification process done and have it be made a requirement because individuals that should be the most affected by the contamination of pristine beaches are the tour guides because they make a living off of the island’s image.

Once the tour guide certification is established, a cleanup will be done to the sites that were contaminated and certified tour guides will be held responsible if it is discovered that there is a reoccurrence of human waste found on tourist sites once it has been cleaned out.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Kimberly A. Bautista Author

Related Posts

DEQ: Not ready for FY ’18

Posted On Aug 15 2017
, By

Kilili: Turtle recovery grant funded

Posted On Aug 14 2017
, By

Agri Fair on Aug. 19

Posted On Aug 11 2017
, By

Kilili: HR 339 is ‘short-term solution’

Posted On Aug 11 2017
, By
  • Curious G.

    Good thing wild/stray animal crap is obviously acceptable! Why don’t these popular tourist hot spots have facilities for people to take care of business? Not quite enough casino money yet to fund that or you’re worried more about the vandalism that our fine local youth would inflict on any such facilities?

  • Joey Boy

    More fresh manure for Saipan! No need to buy fertilizer.

  • Angelo O’Connor Villagomez

    Start charging tourists to use the beaches. Use the money to pay for facilities.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - August 16, 2017

Posted On Aug 16 2017

Community Briefs – Aug. 15, 2017

Posted On Aug 15 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 11, 2017

Posted On Aug 11 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Register for NMC’s fall semester at Thursday information session

Posted On Aug 16 2017

CAMPUS BRIEFS - Aug. 14, 2017

Posted On Aug 14 2017

Fee waivers for NMC info session participants

Posted On Aug 11 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Festival of Cultures to feature games

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Rota gearing up for coconut Festival on Sept. 11-16

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Weather Forecast

August 16, 2017, 10:03 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 40°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:40 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune