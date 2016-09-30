Humanities council featured in Sunday’s ‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2016

Tag:
Northern Marianas Humanities Council executive director Scott Russell, council program officer Eulalia V. Arriola, and “Your Humanities Half-Hour” host Catherine Perry Harris pose for a photo inside the studio of Power 99 in Susupe. (Contributed Photo)

Scott Russell, executive director of the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, and program officer Eulalia V. Arriola will be featured this Sunday on “Your Humanities Half-Hour.”

The show will cover the history of the council and upcoming programs for CNMI Humanities Month this October.

The council is also celebrating its 25th anniversary with a gala dinner and the annual Governor’s Humanities Awards on Oct. 28. The keynote will be given by respected poet and environmental activist, Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner. For more information, please contact staff at 235-4785.

“Your Humanities Half-Hour” is sponsored by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council and airs each Sunday from 2pm to 2:30pm on Power 99 (97.9FM) with host Catherine Perry Harris.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Must Watch

