Humanities council featured in Sunday’s ‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’

Scott Russell, executive director of the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, and program officer Eulalia V. Arriola will be featured this Sunday on “Your Humanities Half-Hour.”

The show will cover the history of the council and upcoming programs for CNMI Humanities Month this October.

The council is also celebrating its 25th anniversary with a gala dinner and the annual Governor’s Humanities Awards on Oct. 28. The keynote will be given by respected poet and environmental activist, Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner. For more information, please contact staff at 235-4785.

“Your Humanities Half-Hour” is sponsored by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council and airs each Sunday from 2pm to 2:30pm on Power 99 (97.9FM) with host Catherine Perry Harris.