‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’ to discuss workforce issues

By
|
Posted on Aug 26 2016

Tag: , , ,

Northern Marianas College interim president David Attao, CNMI Department of Labor Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero, and Northern Marianas Trades Institute Workforce Development director Ross Manglona will be featured this Sunday on “Your Humanities Half-Hour.”

The show will cover the highlights of the presentation “Growing the Right Workforce with Limited Resources” made at this year’s Pacific Circle Consortium on Saipan and the workforce development history of the CNMI. This will include the challenges that the CNMI faces as the U.S. federal government implements U.S. Public Law 110-229 in the CNMI that would transition and reduce the number of non U.S. eligible workers in the area. The discussion also covers what the Northern Marianas College and other providers, including the CNMI Department of Labor, has done to plan and prepare for such transition, as well as what financial aid is available for workers interested in earning their degree or certification.

“Your Humanities Half-Hour” is sponsored by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council and airs each Sunday from 2pm to 2:30pm on Power 99 (97.9FM) with host Catherine Perry Harris.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

New Market Tax Credit Program now available in CNMI

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

‘PAL not to blame for flight delays’

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
0

CNMI U16 team up for tough grind

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Your plan—Version 1

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:10 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune