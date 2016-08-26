‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’ to discuss workforce issues

Northern Marianas College interim president David Attao, CNMI Department of Labor Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero, and Northern Marianas Trades Institute Workforce Development director Ross Manglona will be featured this Sunday on “Your Humanities Half-Hour.”

The show will cover the highlights of the presentation “Growing the Right Workforce with Limited Resources” made at this year’s Pacific Circle Consortium on Saipan and the workforce development history of the CNMI. This will include the challenges that the CNMI faces as the U.S. federal government implements U.S. Public Law 110-229 in the CNMI that would transition and reduce the number of non U.S. eligible workers in the area. The discussion also covers what the Northern Marianas College and other providers, including the CNMI Department of Labor, has done to plan and prepare for such transition, as well as what financial aid is available for workers interested in earning their degree or certification.

“Your Humanities Half-Hour” is sponsored by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council and airs each Sunday from 2pm to 2:30pm on Power 99 (97.9FM) with host Catherine Perry Harris.