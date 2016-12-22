TOP SIS STUDENT NAMED A COCA-COLA SCHOLAR SEMIFINALIST

Hwang chosen for next level in prestigious scholarship program

By
|
Posted on Dec 22 2016

Tag: , , ,
Saipan International School’s Cerinn Hwang has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. (Contributed Photo)

Saipan International School’s Cerinn Hwang has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. (Contributed Photo)

ATLANTA—Cerinn Hwang, a student at Saipan International School, has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. With the 2016 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 5,700 scholars nationwide with over $66 million in scholarships.

“As a premier scholarship provider, we recognize our role in helping young people achieve their college goals,” said Mark Davis, president of the foundation. “The economy continues to affect many students’ ability to attend the college of their choice, so it is critical we continue to stay the course. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation received nearly 86,000 applications this year, and the semifinalists are truly some of the most accomplished students in the country.”

Hwang ranks with approximately 1,900 high school seniors who are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000 each and is the only semifinalist in the CNMI. Students are selected to advance to this next phase based on academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities. The class of 2017 Coca‑Cola Scholars will mark the 29th consecutive year that the foundation has awarded scholarships.

In addition to receiving college scholarships, those students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of alumni that fosters lasting connections with its members. No other scholarship program maintains such lifetime connections or nurtures such a unique culture. Coca-Cola Scholar alumni stay in touch through regional councils, special events, and though their local Coca-Cola bottling facilities. In 2006, a Coca-Cola Scholar Alumni Advisory Board was created to build on the efforts of the Coca‑Cola Scholars Foundation through networking, mentoring, collaborations and friendships in order to make an even greater positive impact together.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, a joint effort of Coca-Cola Bottlers across America and The Coca‑Cola Company, is one of the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship programs of its kind in the United States. The program recognizes a diverse group of extraordinary high school seniors who have demonstrated academic and civic excellence in their schools and communities. 

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation was created in 1986 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Coca‑Cola and to establish a legacy for the education of tomorrow’s leaders through college scholarships.

Find the full list of semifinalists from across the country at www.coca-colascholars.org.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

7

Submerged lands revert to NMI

Posted On Dec 22 2016
, By
0

MBA stuns Mt. Carmel in finals

Posted On Dec 20 2016
, By
0

SIS’ Hwang gains early acceptance to UPenn

Posted On Dec 13 2016
, By

What does Constitution Day mean to you?

Posted On Dec 08 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

December 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Dec. 23, 2016

Posted On Dec 23 2016

Community Briefs - December 22, 2016

Posted On Dec 22 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Dec. 21, 2016

Posted On Dec 21 2016

Life and Style

Tinian gearing up for Toys for Tots program

Posted On Dec 22 2016

Man’amko sing carols at Joeten

Posted On Dec 21 2016

JKPL holds fundraiser for Karidat

Posted On Dec 16 2016

Environment

Public warned of high surf

Posted On Dec 22 2016

Govt agencies clean sediment chamber at Lau Lau Bay

Posted On Dec 21 2016

Marianas Trench on ‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’

Posted On Dec 16 2016

CAMPUS LIFE

Credit for Prior Learning info session

Posted On Dec 22 2016

MTEC talks architecture with GCA students

Posted On Dec 21 2016

NMIS wins awards at Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Dec 21 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 23

Posted On Dec 22 2016

Saipan-da to give gifts on Christmas Day

Posted On Dec 22 2016

‘Discover My Marianas’

Posted On Dec 21 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

December 22, 2016, 7:22 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:39 PM
sunset: 6:53 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune