Hyatt celebrates Korean ‘Thanksgiving’

Hyatt Regency Saipan is holding a three-day buffet dinner in honor of Chuseok, which is Korea’s version of the American Thanksgiving starting tonight, Sept. 14, through Friday, Sept. 16, at the Kili Café & Terrace.

Leading the Garapan landmark’s culinary team is executive sous chef, Tony Lee, a native Korean chef who is on loan from Hyatt Regency Guam.

Hyatt Regency Saipan was generous enough to allow the media to have a sample of the food to be served at the buffet.

Starting off the sampler was an appetizer consisting of two traditional variants of Korean pancakes. Uniquely textured with the softness of pancakes and the crunchiness of kimchi, the soy-based sauce added the little kick needed to stimulate the taste buds. The other Korean pancake variant combined the softness of pancakes with the flavors of seafood and green onions, which were a delightful combo in its entirety.

With the appetizers out of the way, the media were discreetly asking for more, as the conversation about Chuseok with Lee progressed.

“I know America has Thanksgiving. In Korea, Chuseok is like the Korean Thanksgiving. It is actually celebrated during autumn, where we harvest many produce and give thanks to the earth and God,” shared Lee.

The main course of the evening, the LA kalbi sided with bibimbap and a hearty clam-bean paste soup, was the highlight of the evening. The LA kalbi, grilled to perfection and extremely flavorful sided with bibimbap, rice topped with various julienned vegetables with a little gojuchang (spicy bean paste), and the excellent clam-bean paste soup, was a combination of flavors that made even those who are not fond of Korean food pine for seconds. It was at this moment that I felt even more thankful to the staff of Hyatt Regency Saipan for inviting me.

Being ignorant on the cultures and traditions of Korea, Lee shares with us the significance of Chuseok to the Korean household. “Chuseok is giving thanks to the earth for bountiful harvests. Another significance of Chuseok is the gathering of family. In Korea, all the families don’t have enough quality time for each other, all working hard to earn money, but during Chuseok, everybody comes home and celebrate together,” shared Lee.

Lee also stated that he is here to serve people authentic traditional Korean food. “I am Korean and have come to provide the best quality Korean food. If guests come to Hyatt, they will be able to try the best quality of traditional Korean food.”

Inclusive in the buffet is Shikhye, a traditional Korean sweet rice beverage that is usually drank after meals, and free flowing beer, wine, and iced tea.

Hyatt Regency Saipan would be featuring the Chuseok celebration buffet starting tonight, from 6pm to 9pm at the Kili Café & Terrace. Prices are at $55 per person and $35 for members of Club at the Hyatt.

For reservations and more information about the buffet, call Hyatt Regency Saipan at 234-1234 or visit their website at saipan.regency.hyatt.com.