Hyatt’s 3R features Angus beef, fine wine, great people

By
|
Posted on May 24 2017

Tag: , , ,
Gabriel Colombo, executive chef of Hyatt Regency Saipan, said, "The Island Sundowner is a favorite event of everyone. People always look forward to this." (Bea Cabrera)

Gabriel Colombo, executive chef of Hyatt Regency Saipan, said, “The Island Sundowner is a favorite event of everyone. People always look forward to this.” (Bea Cabrera)

With May comes one of the most anticipated events of the year, the annual Roast, Red, and Rendezvous of Hyatt Regency Saipan.

Called this year the Island Sundowner, this latest edition of this event, held Friday in partnership with Triple J Wholesale Foods and Pacific Trading Co., did not disappoint.

The inspiration for Island Sundowner is the integration of experiences of guests around the world, according to Maria Valentina Haberman, marketing manager of Hyatt Regency Saipan.

“We believe that fine wine, great food, island ambience, and great music brings people together. The Island Sundowner is an easygoing event where guests get acquainted with other guests and share a conversation, making an instant connection,” she said.

“The concept…is to combine certified Angus beef with wine and a beautiful location: sunset by the beach. Every year, we get different cuts, put in nice flavor of barbecue and a selection of sauces,” said Hyatt executive chef Gabriel Colombo.

Jay Santos of Triple J always looks forward to this event. This year features special cuts of Angus beef: tri-tip cut, flat iron, and flat meat. “The fun part about my job is trying to come up with unique cuts for Chef Colombo and his team. They are like artists, they like to create new stuff whether sauces or pastas.”

The wine selection is picked based on the weather, food, and the people who are seeking fun and relaxation. For this year, Island Sundowner featured Fremont caberbet sauvignon, La Creama Russian River Valley pinot noir, Byron chardonnay, and Byron pinot noir.

“This is our third year to celebrate Island Sundowner and each year we prepare different wines. People go to events like these because they want to have fun, eat good food with really good wine and we came up with the best bottles,” said Tom Kriegshauser, general manager of Jackson Family Wines.

This is the ninth year that the three partners have collaborated to bring about the annual Roast, Red, Rendezvous event.

Hyatt Regency Saipan is celebrating the monthlong event in different restaurants at the hotel: Giovanni’s, Miyako, and Teppanyaki, featuring different cuts of Angus beef paired with different wines.

“We feature different themes and culture every month. For the Island Sundowner, the month of May is the popular time and perfect time as far as the weather and fun atmosphere and so it fit this month,” Haberman added.

Roast, Red and Rendezvous will run up to the end of the month. For reservations, call 234-1234 or go to saipan.regency.hyatt.com.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Bea Cabrera Author

Related Posts

0

CCC to look into IPI’s readiness

Posted On May 24 2017
, By

4 NMC students obtain perfect GPA’s

Posted On May 22 2017
, By

Clicking with customers

Posted On May 19 2017
, By
0

Jones starts re-development of Saipan’s southern side

Posted On May 19 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2017

TAGA Sports

April - June 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - May 24, 2017

Posted On May 24 2017

Community Briefs - May 23, 2017

Posted On May 23 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 19, 2017

Posted On May 19 2017

Life and Style

Bridge Capital donates $5K to Tournament of Champions

Posted On May 08 2017

SandCastle donates deluxe tickets for Hyatt golf classic raffle prizes

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Asiana donates round-trip ticket to Europe for Hyatt golf tourney

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Environment

SPREP to hold workshop at PIEC

Posted On May 12 2017

Environment conference registration now open

Posted On May 10 2017

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Mar 30 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

37th NMC Commencement Exercise

Posted On May 23 2017

SIS’ Cerinn Hwang wins National Merit Scholarship

Posted On May 17 2017

NMC Nursing Program is now accepting  applications

Posted On May 15 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

May is Guam Tourism Month

Posted On May 15 2017

Arriving passengers get free airport WiFi

Posted On May 10 2017

Globetrotting high schooler named Marianas intern

Posted On May 05 2017

Weather Forecast

May 24, 2017, 8:50 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
30°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 3 m/s SE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:47 PM
sunset: 8:41 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune