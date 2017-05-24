Hyatt’s 3R features Angus beef, fine wine, great people

With May comes one of the most anticipated events of the year, the annual Roast, Red, and Rendezvous of Hyatt Regency Saipan.

Called this year the Island Sundowner, this latest edition of this event, held Friday in partnership with Triple J Wholesale Foods and Pacific Trading Co., did not disappoint.

The inspiration for Island Sundowner is the integration of experiences of guests around the world, according to Maria Valentina Haberman, marketing manager of Hyatt Regency Saipan.

“We believe that fine wine, great food, island ambience, and great music brings people together. The Island Sundowner is an easygoing event where guests get acquainted with other guests and share a conversation, making an instant connection,” she said.

“The concept…is to combine certified Angus beef with wine and a beautiful location: sunset by the beach. Every year, we get different cuts, put in nice flavor of barbecue and a selection of sauces,” said Hyatt executive chef Gabriel Colombo.

Jay Santos of Triple J always looks forward to this event. This year features special cuts of Angus beef: tri-tip cut, flat iron, and flat meat. “The fun part about my job is trying to come up with unique cuts for Chef Colombo and his team. They are like artists, they like to create new stuff whether sauces or pastas.”

The wine selection is picked based on the weather, food, and the people who are seeking fun and relaxation. For this year, Island Sundowner featured Fremont caberbet sauvignon, La Creama Russian River Valley pinot noir, Byron chardonnay, and Byron pinot noir.

“This is our third year to celebrate Island Sundowner and each year we prepare different wines. People go to events like these because they want to have fun, eat good food with really good wine and we came up with the best bottles,” said Tom Kriegshauser, general manager of Jackson Family Wines.

This is the ninth year that the three partners have collaborated to bring about the annual Roast, Red, Rendezvous event.

Hyatt Regency Saipan is celebrating the monthlong event in different restaurants at the hotel: Giovanni’s, Miyako, and Teppanyaki, featuring different cuts of Angus beef paired with different wines.

“We feature different themes and culture every month. For the Island Sundowner, the month of May is the popular time and perfect time as far as the weather and fun atmosphere and so it fit this month,” Haberman added.

Roast, Red and Rendezvous will run up to the end of the month. For reservations, call 234-1234 or go to saipan.regency.hyatt.com.