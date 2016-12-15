If you suffer from gout

By
|
Posted on Dec 15 2016

Tag: , , ,

I got a nice note from a Facebook friend, thanking me for an article I wrote about gout. In case you missed the article, here is a brief summary. If you suffer from gout, this is important information.

First, almost everybody who suffers from gout is overweight. If you are fat, you should go on a diet pronto.

There are some simple steps to do this, but they’re a challenge. You need to eat less, preferably one good meal per day; no snacking allowed unless it’s celery or lettuce. You also need to eliminate sugar from your diet as much as possible. Skip the holiday candy; it contributes to gout. This also includes soft drinks, cakes, pies, and other delicious treats. Want to stop the gout pain? Skip the sugar, and this includes most fruit juices.

Also, exercise has been shown to help people with gout because it helps to normalize insulin levels. Therefore, it can help to reduce, or balance, sugar levels in your bloodstream. This is a good thing. Even walking 15 minutes a day is terrific.

Get some Bragg’s apple cider vinegar; nothing else. Bragg’s contains the “mother”—that is the apple pectin and other healthy bits. Put a tablespoon of the vinegar into some water and drink it. It will help your symptoms almost immediately. Do this three times a day.

Drink water with a ½ tsp of baking soda. This helps to neutralize the acid that contributes to gout. Do this twice a day. I don’t recommend combining the baking soda with the vinegar, however. Drink these potions separately, and your gout will improve.

Visit SwansonVitamins.com and order “HiActives Tart Cherry.” Two bottles of 60 caps will cost you $8, plus shipping. Cherry Extract is a sure-fire remedy for gout pain.

If you visit the Swanson site, also order Bromelain (an enzyme from pineapples) and vitamin C (“Supreme C”). Both of these nutrients can help with gout pain. You can also get Bromelain from eating fresh pineapple, but there’s a lot of sugar also, so just take Bromelain supplements. You don’t need more sugar in your diet!

Do not eat sardines or anchovies. These little fishes contain lots of uric acid, and you absolutely do not need it if you suffer from gout.

Drink a lot of water. The main cause of gout is excess uric acid, and drinking lots of water will help to flush it out. Even better, add a squeeze of fresh lemon to the water. Lemon is alkalizing in the body and can help to neutralize the acidic part of uric acid.

If you’re in a restaurant, ask for water with a lemon wedge instead of a Coke, beer or wine. Soft drinks and alcohol are to be avoided, if you’re really serious about resolving gout pain.

This next part is a huge challenge: cut way, way back on eating white rice, white bread, and any form of pasta (noodles). They convert to sugar (no good) in the digestive tract; plus eating these foods can make you fat. There is not enough nutrition in these foods to justify eating them.

I feel compassion for anybody who suffers from gout, but there are remedies available, and I have listed them above: lose weight, go for walks, drink Bragg’s vinegar in water, drink baking soda in water, and be sure to get some cherry extract. Cut out sugar as much as possible (no diet drinks either!) and avoid white rice as much as possible.

Russ Mason, M.S.
As Teo, Saipan

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+1Share on LinkedIn3Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Russ Mason, M.S. Author

Related Posts

Torres, lawmakers greet everyone merry Christmas

Posted On Dec 23 2016
, By
0

Man’amko holds annual concert

Posted On Dec 23 2016
, By

Tomorrow’s Christmas Eve

Posted On Dec 23 2016
, By

Man’amko throws yearend bash

Posted On Dec 23 2016
, By
  • Sam Owens

    I really just have to point out the fallacies in your methods to reduce uric acid.

    First, not everyone who suffers from gout is overweight or obese. If they happen to be overweight then diets are fine but lets discuss that further.

    Second, one meal per day is not good if you are trying to lose weight. It would be better to eat OFTEN but in small quantities. That way the body is constantly burning calories. As opposed to a large meal once a day which causes the body to go into starvation mode for the rest of the day, when you’re not eating, with the intent of storing calories.

    Third, reducing sugar and carbohydrate intake is good if you are trying to lose weight or diabetic, but that doesn’t really have anything to do with gout.

    Fourth, are there any studies done with Bragg’s apple cider vinegar or is that just an anecdotal point? I also couldn’t find any studies with the cherry extract used for gout, other than random non-medical blogs. Bromelain has a handful of potential uses, but gout is not one of them. Can you provide resources for these? And for the baking soda, it will be neutralized by stomach acid, not uric acid. If you know any dietary supplements that can inhibit xanthine oxidase, then you might be on to something.

    Fifth, you are right that someone with gout should avoid sardines but not for the reasons you mentioned. Sardines do not contain uric acid.
    I’ll explain the triggers for gout. DNA is made up of nucleotide base pairs of either purines or pyrimidines. Foods that have higher levels of purines are the ones that trigger gout. You can look up foods that contain higher levels of purines.

    Sixth, lemons are in no way an alkalizing agent. Lemons are acidic, as are every citrus fruit that contain citrus ACID. Lemons have a pH of about 2.0 which is very acidic. But the logic that drinking something that’s alkaline will neutralize uric acid is completely false. You’ll just neutralize stomach acid as I mentioned above. Uric acid builds in the joints so an alkalizing agent will never make it there.

    I’m sorry but this article leads me to believe that you may not fully understand human physiology and pathology.

  • Sam Owens

    I really just have to point out the fallacies in your methods to reduce uric acid.
    First, not everyone who suffers from gout is overweight or obese. If they happen to be overweight then diets are fine but lets discuss that further.
    Second, one meal per day is not good if you are trying to lose weight. It would be better to eat OFTEN but in small quantities. That way the body is constantly burning calories. As opposed to a large meal once a day which causes the body to go into starvation mode for the rest of the day, when you’re not eating, with the intent of storing calories.
    Third, reducing sugar and carbohydrate intake is good if you are trying to lose weight or diabetic, but that doesn’t really have anything to do with gout.
    Fourth, are there any studies done with Bragg’s apple cider vinegar or is that just an anecdotal point? I also couldn’t find any studies with the cherry extract used for gout, other than random non-medical blogs. Bromelain has a handful of potential uses, but gout is not one of them. Can you provide resources for these? And for the baking soda, it will be neutralized by stomach acid, not uric acid. If you know any dietary supplements that can inhibit xanthine oxidase, then you might be on to something.
    Fifth, you are right that someone with gout should avoid sardines but not for the reasons you mentioned. Sardines do not contain uric acid.
    I’ll explain the triggers for gout. DNA is made up of nucleotide base pairs of either purines or pyrimidines. Foods that have higher levels of purines are the ones that trigger gout. You can look up foods that contain higher levels of purines.
    Sixth, lemons are in no way an alkalizing agent. Lemons are acidic, as are every citrus fruit that contain citrus ACID. Lemons have a pH of about 2.0 which is very acidic. But the logic that drinking something that’s alkaline will neutralize uric acid is completely false. You’ll just neutralize stomach acid as I mentioned above. Uric acid builds in the joints so an alkalizing agent will never make it there.
    I’m sorry but this article leads me to believe that you may not fully understand human physiology and pathology.

Today’s Front Page

December 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Dec. 23, 2016

Posted On Dec 23 2016

Community Briefs - December 22, 2016

Posted On Dec 22 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Dec. 21, 2016

Posted On Dec 21 2016

Life and Style

Tinian gearing up for Toys for Tots program

Posted On Dec 22 2016

Man’amko sing carols at Joeten

Posted On Dec 21 2016

JKPL holds fundraiser for Karidat

Posted On Dec 16 2016

Environment

Public warned of high surf

Posted On Dec 22 2016

Govt agencies clean sediment chamber at Lau Lau Bay

Posted On Dec 21 2016

Marianas Trench on ‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’

Posted On Dec 16 2016

CAMPUS LIFE

Hwang chosen for next level in prestigious scholarship program

Posted On Dec 22 2016

Credit for Prior Learning info session

Posted On Dec 22 2016

MTEC talks architecture with GCA students

Posted On Dec 21 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 23

Posted On Dec 22 2016

Saipan-da to give gifts on Christmas Day

Posted On Dec 22 2016

‘Discover My Marianas’

Posted On Dec 21 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

December 24, 2016, 1:50 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:40 PM
sunset: 6:54 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune