If you’re on Medicare…

By
|
Posted on Oct 06 2016

Tag: , , ,

Many of our local senior population is on Medicare, usually Parts A and B.

Part A will cover your expenses if you are a patient, admitted to the hospital, and receive care from the doctors and nurses. Part B will cover office visits and diagnostic tests but not pharmaceuticals (that is Part D).

However, sometimes a patient will receive a bill from the hospital, often a hefty one, and they believe that they have to pay it. The bill is for things not covered under Medicare Part A.

When the bill comes, it’s a shock. I know this because I received two bills, totaling $1,700. There was no indication of what the charges were for.

I called Medicare and spoke with a rep. What I learned was important, and you may find this of importance also.

If you are hospitalized and the doctors (or other health care practitioners) intend to employ a treatment option that is not covered under Medicare Part A, they must advise you in advance—both verbally and in writing. This is very important.

Not only are you to be advised in advance, you are to be given an ABN form (Advance Beneficiary Notice of Noncoverage). It must also be explained to you—that these treatments are outside the coverage of Medicare.

Now you have a choice: you can agree to pay, sign the form and check the “yes” box. If you decline, you still sign the form, but check the “no” box.

In other words, if you decline the treatment, you’re done. If you say yes, then you have agreed to pay the costs.

What the hospital did in my case was to simply send me a bill—a big one. There was no ABN form to sign, and no one explained anything to me. I assumed that Medicare Part A would cover my stay in the hospital.

A billing person from the hospital called me up to ask about my bill.

I told her, “If you can produce my signed ABN form, in which I agreed to pay for these charges, then I will pay.” (I never signed anything). She replied, “I’ll get back to you.”

I got a similar bill from a diagnostic imaging place in Guam for $600. It was for an echo-cardiogram. At the time I received the “echo” there was no ABN, no explanation, nothing. I sent them a note back and suggested that they try Medicare, since the “echo” ought to have been covered.

If you think you have been unjustly billed, call Medicare, at 1-800-633-4227.

It’s one of the few government agencies where you can speak with a knowledgeable rep, quickly, without a long delay.

You may also visit the Medicare website, explaining the ABN:

https://www.medicare.gov/claims-and-appeals/medicare-rights/abn/advance-notice-of-noncoverage.html
Good luck and stay healthy!

Russ Mason
As Teo, Saipan

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Contributing Author Author

Related Posts

EEOC suit settled for $80,000

Posted On Oct 06 2016
, By

Bordallo responds to H-2B visa lawsuit

Posted On Oct 06 2016
, By

Honorable books

Posted On Oct 06 2016
, By

Curbing the coconut rhinoceros beetle in the Pacific

Posted On Oct 06 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 3, 2016

Posted On Oct 03 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 5, 2016, 9:30 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:03 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune