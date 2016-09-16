iHOP donates to biz, finance confab

International House of Pancakes, or iHOP, today will be hosting the luncheon for the second day of the first-ever CNMI Business and Finance Conference hosted by Bank of Guam, Commonwealth Development Authority, and the Saipan Chamber of Commerce at Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Hall.

Carlos Camacho, a partner with the Pacific Pancakes CNMI LLC, which is the franchise for iHOP, has generously stepped up to help with the luncheon.

“We’re here to support CDA, Bank of Guam, and Saipan Chamber of Commerce on their endeavors to put out an outreach campaign on educating the public about economic opportunities and how we [continue to improve] the economy here on Saipan,” said Camacho.

He also stated that despite being from Guam, he sees the opportunity to invest as a way to invite others to invest on Saipan as well.

“We’re from Guam and we believe that Saipan is [rising] in regards to tourism and growth, so we viewed some of the programs available as discussed in the conference today. One offer by CDA to the State Small Business Credit Initiative with the partnership of the Bank of Guam is what lured us over here as they said they are looking for entrepreneurs to use these resources,” said Camacho.

“As Oscar Camacho of CDA said, they have a lot of resources and we’re hoping to be a case study to a lot of other entrepreneurs within the region of Guam, and even Saipan itself, to entice them to say ‘here’s a program, it’s been done, and lets grow the economy here on Saipan.”

The CNMI CNMI Business and Finance Conference was the first of its kind on Saipan. According to Bank of Guam VP Credit Officer Mike Naholowaa, the event is bound to happen again, however it would not be an annual event.