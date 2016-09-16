iHOP donates to biz, finance confab

By
|
Posted on Sep 16 2016

Tag: , , ,
From left, Bank of Guam VP Credit Officer Mike Naholowaa, partner to CNMI Pacific Pancakes LLC Carlos Camacho, and VP/Regional manager of Bank of Guam CNMI Marcie Tomokane pose for a group picture at the Saipan World Resort during the first-ever CNMI Business and Finance Conference. (Erwin Encinares)

From left, Bank of Guam VP Credit Officer Mike Naholowaa, partner to CNMI Pacific Pancakes LLC Carlos Camacho, and VP/Regional manager of Bank of Guam CNMI Marcie Tomokane pose for a group picture at the Saipan World Resort during the first-ever CNMI Business and Finance Conference. (Erwin Encinares)

International House of Pancakes, or iHOP, today will be hosting the luncheon for the second day of the first-ever CNMI Business and Finance Conference hosted by Bank of Guam, Commonwealth Development Authority, and the Saipan Chamber of Commerce at Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Hall.

Carlos Camacho, a partner with the Pacific Pancakes CNMI LLC, which is the franchise for iHOP, has generously stepped up to help with the luncheon.

“We’re here to support CDA, Bank of Guam, and Saipan Chamber of Commerce on their endeavors to put out an outreach campaign on educating the public about economic opportunities and how we [continue to improve] the economy here on Saipan,” said Camacho.

He also stated that despite being from Guam, he sees the opportunity to invest as a way to invite others to invest on Saipan as well.

“We’re from Guam and we believe that Saipan is [rising] in regards to tourism and growth, so we viewed some of the programs available as discussed in the conference today. One offer by CDA to the State Small Business Credit Initiative with the partnership of the Bank of Guam is what lured us over here as they said they are looking for entrepreneurs to use these resources,” said Camacho.

“As Oscar Camacho of CDA said, they have a lot of resources and we’re hoping to be a case study to a lot of other entrepreneurs within the region of Guam, and even Saipan itself, to entice them to say ‘here’s a program, it’s been done, and lets grow the economy here on Saipan.”

The CNMI CNMI Business and Finance Conference was the first of its kind on Saipan. According to Bank of Guam VP Credit Officer Mike Naholowaa, the event is bound to happen again, however it would not be an annual event.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

Bordallo proposes regional solutions to labor challenges

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

2nd Rotaract Youth Leadership Conference unites future leaders

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By
0

McDonald’s donates to business, finance confab

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By

Sueddun Hutnalerus

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 15, 2016, 11:16 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:18 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune