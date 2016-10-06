Increase seen in number of babies born to drug-using moms

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has noted an increase in the number of babies born to mothers who had used an illicit and/or non-illicit drug during their pregnancy.

Shawnalei Ogumoro, the CHCC State Systems Development Initiative project coordinator, noted that the increase is attributed to mothers who “self-report” their drug use upon labor and delivery at the Commonwealth Healthcare Center.

There are probably many more mothers who choose not to inform CHC doctors or nurses about their drug use but this behavior is “suspected,” Ogumoro said.

Ogumoro and CHC chief OB/GYN Dr. Jeanolivia Grant discussed the topic of “drug use and babies and prenatal methamphetamine exposure” during the first CNMI Drug Court Stakeholders Presentation co-hosted by the Office of the Governor and CNMI Judiciary at Fiesta Resort and Spa’s Hibiscus Hall on Tuesday.

“We have little number to share, but I feel that our little number is a lot and the trend is going to continue. That’s why we are thankful to share this information,” Ogumoro said.

What they noticed with the women who did “self-report” their drug use is that methamphetamine or “ice” is their No. 1 choice of illicit drugs, followed by marijuana.

Ogumoro said the common choice of mothers using non-illicit drugs is cigarettes, followed by alcohol.

She disclosed that in 2014 the number of mothers who self-reported drug use during pregnancy was only one, and in 2015 there were two.

She said they are not done yet in 2016, but they already have five mothers.

Ogumoro said the adverse effects are death due to sudden infant death syndrome, growth restriction, early deliveries, admission to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and an unstable home environment.

She pointed out that the cost of an infant admitted at NICU is $1,000 a day, so for about two to four weeks the cost would be about $14,000 to $28,000.

Dr. Grant said that according to the National Institute on Drug

Use, the risks of “ice” abuse during pregnancy are premature delivery, placental abruption, intrauterine growth restriction, lethargy, heart and brain abnormalities, and neurobehavioral problems.

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio, herself a Drug Court judge, gave an overview of the CNMI Drug Court Division, saying its mission is to improve the lives of individuals and their family by providing a multidisciplinary approach, integrating evidence-based and culturally sensitive treatment services and promoting sobriety and positive behaviors.

Kim-Tenorio said the primary goals include promoting public safety, reducing recidivism, and promoting rehabilitation.

The judge also explained how drug courts work, among other things.

CNMI Drug Court coordinator TaAnn T. Kabua said in an interview that the CNMI Drug Court seminar is in preparation for the implementation of drug court services.

“We want to inform the community, especially our community partners, about the drug court, to give them an understanding of the model that we are going to implement and what services or support we’re going to need from our stakeholders to make it a success,” Kabua said.

Close to 200 participated the seminar. Many of the stakeholders were from the private sector and treatment providers across the CNMI, and governmental agencies that can assist with the program.

Kabua said the targeted opening date of the CNMI Drug Court is Oct. 15, but that they have to align with the opening of a residential treatment center.

Kabua said this is so because of the model that they have decided to implement is based on then-Superior Court Associate Judge David Wiseman’s research of what type of model will work for the CNMI.

Corina D. Martinez, a grandmother and graduate of the Guam Adult Drug Court, served as the keynote speaker at the seminar.

Martinez spoke about her experience with a drug court, her lifelong struggle with drug addiction, and her success story now. Kabua said Martinez is still in recovery but she hasn’t been using any type of drugs.

Kabua said Martinez struggled with drugs since she was 14 but, with the help of a drug court and being in the prison system at least twice, she’s been able to become gainfully employed and graduated from the drug court program.

In his opening remarks, Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres said looking at the impact to the children, families and community, the drug court program gives people more reason to fight for the same goal.

Without a budget the program will not work, yet a program with a budget but with the wrong people won’t work either, Torres said.

Torres said a drug court will not be successful without the full collaboration of all entities, all stakeholders from the community, the Judiciary, the Legislature, and the Executive Branch.

“I want this administration to work tirelessly as we work together with our partners and I’m sure that as we strengthen our community, our working relationship will become even stronger,” the governor said.

Chief Justice Alexandro Castro recalled that seven years ago, Wiseman discussed the possibility of a drug court in the CNMI and reached out to Guam Judge Alberto Lamorena III.

Castro said the Judiciary is very fortunate that Torres wanted to address the treatment portion of the drug court program.

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona and Federal Sentencing Guideline specialist Margarita DLG. Wonenberg were among the other speakers. They discussed Drug-Offender Re-Entry Program for the District Court.