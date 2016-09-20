Independence for Guåhan Task Force holds 2nd general assembly Thursday

Educational focus will be on how being a US territory enhances possibility of foreign attack
The Independence for Guahan Task Force invites the public to attend its second general assembly this Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6pm to 7:30pm at the main pavilion of the Chamorro Village in Hagåtña.

At its last general assembly, the task force brought together more than 80 members of the community, who were given information about Guahan’s current political status as an unincorporated territory. One of the most pressing questions asked by attendees was how Guam should handle recent threats from North Korea.

Thus, the educational presentation for this upcoming meeting will focus on the limitations and vulnerabilities that come with being an unincorporated territory that hosts U.S. bases, specifically in light of North Korea and China’s relationship with the United States.Community members also asked for information about small, successful independent nations that they could look to as examples for what is possible for Guam. The task force will thus present on Singapore, which is commonly considered to be one of the richest nations in the world, and is roughly similar to Guam in terms of area size.

Each general assembly also pays tribute to a Chamoru hero, who believed in independence for Guåhan as part of a series called I Maga’taotao Siha.

Dr. Bernadita Camacho‐Dungca, who passed away earlier this year, will be honored as part of this series on Thursday.

Dungca was a pioneer in Chamorro linguistics and education and was also a strong advocate for the rights of the Chamorro people to decolonization and self‐preservation.

Her most enduring legacy can be found in the words she penned for Guam’s national pledge, the Inifresi. Upholding its mission to educate and engage the island community about the benefits of independence as a future political status for Guåhan, the task force will continue to host general Assemblies every fourth Thursday of every month to provide a forum where the community can ask questions, obtain information and sign up to help promote decolonization and independence for the island.

For more information, please contact Independent Guåhan chair Dr. Michael Lujan Bevacqua a (671) 988‐7106, email independentguahan@gmail.com, or visit www.independentguahan.com. (PR)

