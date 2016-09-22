IN CHAMBER’S 8-POINT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ROADMAP:

‘Infrastructure, tourism go together’

Second of four parts
By
|
Posted on Sep 22 2016

Tag: , , ,

Infrastructure and tourism can’t be separated with the Saipan Chamber of Commerce listing it successively on the eight-point Economic Development Roadmap that they presented last Tuesday to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog.

The report said that existing sewer and water utilities, and current roads would not be enough and be able to keep up since a number of hotel establishments are scheduled to open in the future. “[It] will not be sufficient for a future with several thousand additional hotel rooms and the accompanying tourism trade that will accompany that expansion.”

The Chamber added the island would need more independent power producers to back up the power generated by the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., which they are also pushing to be privatized.

They are also suggesting that companies that have large projects on the island could install their own power production. “Which could have the ability to sell power back to the island for additional energy, making a public/private agreement which is mutually beneficial.”

The Chamber wants the government to take a “more active role in requiring large developments to incorporate IPPs and other infrastructure improvements into their overall plans. They added that secondary roads must be paved and maintained with funds coming from tag fees and other sources.

Public transportation is also slowly becoming increasingly important and the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority would soon need more government subsidy. “Public transportation must be useable and accessible for residents and tourists alike.”

The report said the natural beauty of the island remains the biggest tourism draw but new and foreign forces endanger the industry. “Sunshine, friendly people, a spectacular climate, and beautiful ocean waters are simply not enough to guarantee success and growth to the [CNMI].”

The Chamber also wants the CNMI to pursue the following: a more consistent approach in the QC program’s application; policies that insure the balance of the tourist demographic, a well-balanced tourism market, and [luring] high value tourists; support unique tourist experiences (family-oriented attractions and activities, environmentally friendly tours, and other wholesome activities); support Parks and Recreation and other related agencies in the continued operations for the cleanliness and maintenance of island public areas, encourage private businesses to educate and support a clean environment, and have intra-organizational cooperation; support deposits on plastic bottles and aluminum cans to reduce solid waste for a cleaner island; support Saipan interpretive centers for the CNMI National Monument, and historical, natural, and cultural museums; support scenic overlook points on roadways to give tourists a safe place to stop and take photographs, and enjoy the amazing views without impeding traffic; and support the possibility of cruise ships visiting our island.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

Are 902 talks a waste of time and money?

Posted On Sep 20 2016
, By

Demapan: Locals should avail employment opportunities

Posted On Sep 19 2016
, By

On the campaign trail

Posted On Sep 19 2016
, By
0

iHOP donates to biz, finance confab

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 21, 2016, 9:29 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:14 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune