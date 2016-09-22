‘Infrastructure, tourism go together’

Infrastructure and tourism can’t be separated with the Saipan Chamber of Commerce listing it successively on the eight-point Economic Development Roadmap that they presented last Tuesday to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog.

The report said that existing sewer and water utilities, and current roads would not be enough and be able to keep up since a number of hotel establishments are scheduled to open in the future. “[It] will not be sufficient for a future with several thousand additional hotel rooms and the accompanying tourism trade that will accompany that expansion.”

The Chamber added the island would need more independent power producers to back up the power generated by the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., which they are also pushing to be privatized.

They are also suggesting that companies that have large projects on the island could install their own power production. “Which could have the ability to sell power back to the island for additional energy, making a public/private agreement which is mutually beneficial.”

The Chamber wants the government to take a “more active role in requiring large developments to incorporate IPPs and other infrastructure improvements into their overall plans. They added that secondary roads must be paved and maintained with funds coming from tag fees and other sources.

Public transportation is also slowly becoming increasingly important and the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority would soon need more government subsidy. “Public transportation must be useable and accessible for residents and tourists alike.”

The report said the natural beauty of the island remains the biggest tourism draw but new and foreign forces endanger the industry. “Sunshine, friendly people, a spectacular climate, and beautiful ocean waters are simply not enough to guarantee success and growth to the [CNMI].”

The Chamber also wants the CNMI to pursue the following: a more consistent approach in the QC program’s application; policies that insure the balance of the tourist demographic, a well-balanced tourism market, and [luring] high value tourists; support unique tourist experiences (family-oriented attractions and activities, environmentally friendly tours, and other wholesome activities); support Parks and Recreation and other related agencies in the continued operations for the cleanliness and maintenance of island public areas, encourage private businesses to educate and support a clean environment, and have intra-organizational cooperation; support deposits on plastic bottles and aluminum cans to reduce solid waste for a cleaner island; support Saipan interpretive centers for the CNMI National Monument, and historical, natural, and cultural museums; support scenic overlook points on roadways to give tourists a safe place to stop and take photographs, and enjoy the amazing views without impeding traffic; and support the possibility of cruise ships visiting our island.