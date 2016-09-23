Instagrammers share stunning Saipan, Tinian images

By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Marianas Visitors Authority has conducted a second FAM(iliarization) tour for power Instagrammers from Korea, resulting in a stunning collection of photos and videos now making their way across the country and world.

The FAM tour was held with 14 Instagrammers on Aug. 31-Sept.4, 2016, in cooperation with Jin Air and Kensington Hotel Saipan to draw attention to MVA’s social media outlets in Korea, especially Instagram, and to generate online viral by working with renowned and popular Instagrammers.

“To keep the destination’s image fresh for potential visitors, participants were encouraged to generate new creative content about the Northern Marianas,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “Their coverage of new features on Saipan and Tinian—a new airline, a new hotel, a new restaurant—and other more familiar experiences has resulted in a number of amazing images shared by the participants via their own social media accounts during the tour. In addition, those photos and videos are also now available to the MVA for further marketing and promotional campaigns.”

Featured activities included skydiving, aqua biking, shopping at DFS T Galleria, a sunset dinner cruise, a tour of Forbidden Island, and shooting at Mt. Tapochau, Aqua Resort Club, Paupau Beach, Ladder Beach, and Micro Beach. On Tinian, the group toured the Blow Hole, Broadway, House of Taga, Chulu Beach, Long Beach, Taga Beach, and other sites.

Dining at Bubba Gump’s and barbeque at Kensington Hotel Saipan was also included. During their free time, the Instagrammers also generated original content, such as the night sky time and nightlife at Godfather’s in downtown Garapan. Participants also shot with high quality 360-degree cameras Ricoh Theta S.

In support of the FAM tour, Jin Air provided discounted airfares, Kensington Hotel Saipan provided complimentary rooms, and Aqua Resort Club Saipan provided discounted rooms.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

MTEC readies for its annual school outreach

Posted On Sep 23 2016
, By
0

MVA, Miss Marianas head to JATA

Posted On Sep 23 2016
, By

HANMI: Increasing cap needed to support economy

Posted On Sep 22 2016
, By
0

Korean celebrities appointed CNMI tourism ambassadors

Posted On Sep 21 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2016, 9:48 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:10 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune