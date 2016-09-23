Instagrammers share stunning Saipan, Tinian images

The Marianas Visitors Authority has conducted a second FAM(iliarization) tour for power Instagrammers from Korea, resulting in a stunning collection of photos and videos now making their way across the country and world.

The FAM tour was held with 14 Instagrammers on Aug. 31-Sept.4, 2016, in cooperation with Jin Air and Kensington Hotel Saipan to draw attention to MVA’s social media outlets in Korea, especially Instagram, and to generate online viral by working with renowned and popular Instagrammers.

“To keep the destination’s image fresh for potential visitors, participants were encouraged to generate new creative content about the Northern Marianas,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “Their coverage of new features on Saipan and Tinian—a new airline, a new hotel, a new restaurant—and other more familiar experiences has resulted in a number of amazing images shared by the participants via their own social media accounts during the tour. In addition, those photos and videos are also now available to the MVA for further marketing and promotional campaigns.”

Featured activities included skydiving, aqua biking, shopping at DFS T Galleria, a sunset dinner cruise, a tour of Forbidden Island, and shooting at Mt. Tapochau, Aqua Resort Club, Paupau Beach, Ladder Beach, and Micro Beach. On Tinian, the group toured the Blow Hole, Broadway, House of Taga, Chulu Beach, Long Beach, Taga Beach, and other sites.

Dining at Bubba Gump’s and barbeque at Kensington Hotel Saipan was also included. During their free time, the Instagrammers also generated original content, such as the night sky time and nightlife at Godfather’s in downtown Garapan. Participants also shot with high quality 360-degree cameras Ricoh Theta S.

In support of the FAM tour, Jin Air provided discounted airfares, Kensington Hotel Saipan provided complimentary rooms, and Aqua Resort Club Saipan provided discounted rooms.