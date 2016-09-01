The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality Beach Cleanup Brigade will again deviate from its regular first Saturday of the month schedule for September in support of the International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 17, 2016.

If you would like to volunteer your time to participate in the ICC, please contact the following:

• Saipan/Tinian Coordinator: Richard Brooks, 664-8300/588-2926

• Rota Coordinator: Autumn Poisson, 532-0466

This cleanup will be counted toward your participation on scheduled monthly brigades. This month, outstanding brigade volunteers who participated in at least 10 monthly cleanups will receive a brigade cap and those who participated in at least three cleanups will receive a brigade T-shirt.

Last month’s Coral Ocean Point Beach Cleanup was successful with eight volunteers participating. Thanks to students from Green Meadow School, Commonwealth Utilities Corp., and other volunteers who hauled over 100 lbs of marine debris from the beach and properly disposed of.

The BECQ is looking forward to a repeat success on Sept. 17 during the ICC, so join BECQ’s yearly island-wide cleanup and “Pick It Up!” Let us work together for the health of our coral reefs and cleanliness of our beaches for everyone to enjoy.

For more information about volunteering, please contact the BECQ office at 664-8500/1.