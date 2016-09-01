International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 17

By
|
Posted on Sep 01 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality Beach Cleanup Brigade will again deviate from its regular first Saturday of the month schedule for September in support of the International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 17, 2016.

If you would like to volunteer your time to participate in the ICC, please contact the following:

• Saipan/Tinian Coordinator: Richard Brooks, 664-8300/588-2926

• Rota Coordinator: Autumn Poisson, 532-0466

This cleanup will be counted toward your participation on scheduled monthly brigades. This month, outstanding brigade volunteers who participated in at least 10 monthly cleanups will receive a brigade cap and those who participated in at least three cleanups will receive a brigade T-shirt.

Last month’s Coral Ocean Point Beach Cleanup was successful with eight volunteers participating. Thanks to students from Green Meadow School, Commonwealth Utilities Corp., and other volunteers who hauled over 100 lbs of marine debris from the beach and properly disposed of.

The BECQ is looking forward to a repeat success on Sept. 17 during the ICC, so join BECQ’s yearly island-wide cleanup and “Pick It Up!” Let us work together for the health of our coral reefs and cleanliness of our beaches for everyone to enjoy.

For more information about volunteering, please contact the BECQ office at 664-8500/1.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

NMPASI: Rates of childhood obesity in CNMI on the rise

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By

Marriage Encounter Weekend on Sept. 9-11

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

Need to lose weight?

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Addressing slow health progress across Pacific

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 31, 2016, 8:56 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 2 m/s NW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:30 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune