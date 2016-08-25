International Exhibition of Contemporary Print set today

By
|
Posted on Aug 25 2016

Tag: , , ,

Demonstrating printmaking techniques from across the globe, the University of Guam Isla Center for the Arts will premiere its latest showcase titled the International Exhibition of Contemporary Print UOG 2016.

The exhibition, curated by Assistant Professor of Art Dr. Irena Keckes, includes works by 23 printmakers from Australia, Croatia, India, Japan, New Zealand, Serbia, the United Kingdom, the U.S. mainland, and Guam.

The opening ceremony will be held Aug. 25 at 6pm and the entire selection will be displayed until Oct. 14. The Isla Center for the Arts is open to the public and free of charge.

The project is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities, the Office of the Governor, and the University of Guam.

Isla Center for the Arts is located at House #15, Dean’s Circle on the University of Guam Campus. For more information, contact the UOG Isla Center for the Arts at (671) 735-2965 or islacenter@gmail.com.

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

