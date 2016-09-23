Intn’l Festival of Cultures goes vogue

By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2016

The fourth week of the 2016 International Festival of Cultures hosted by the Marianas Visitors Authority last Sept. 17 featured a cultural fashion show, which wowed spectators both locals and tourists alike at Paseo de Marianas.

Among the many that showed off their traditional clothing on the stage were representatives from Japan, Tahiti, the CNMI, the Philippines, the Federated States of Micronesia, Korea, Bangladesh, Samoa, Fiji, and Tonga—a true testament to the CNMI’s melting pot of cultures.

The International Festival of Cultures will be hosting the Parade of Cultures tomorrow, starting from Beach Road, and making their way to Paseo de Marianas, the venue of the last day of the monthlong actibity. Special guest representatives from Hawaii would also be making their debut for 2016, hosting a Luau at their tent tomorrow.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

