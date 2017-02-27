IPI, as advised by CCC, requests for extension, sustaining growth

The casino license agreement requires Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC to build the initial gaming facility in Garapan and begin operations by Aug. 11, 2017. Imperial Pacific faced and overcame a great variety of challenges that caused construction delays, most especially severe damage to construction equipment from Typhoon Soudelor that took several months to repair.

Other challenges that further delayed Imperial Pacific’s construction site also included adverse weather conditions, making the tower cranes inoperable; unstable soil conditions that caused damage to piling that were driven into the ground; lack of readily available skilled laborers; an overabundance of water at the construction site, delaying the pouring of the concrete foundation; lack of necessary construction materials; and the eight months to execute the public lands lease for Garapan.

To further complicate matters, the expiration of the Mariana Resort & Spa’s public land lease expires in April 2018 and the deadline to complete the integrated resort in Marpi is February 2018.

Imperial Pacific has worked closely with the various regulatory government agencies in ensuring compliance with federal and local laws and regulations and the conditions in the various permits needed to construct the initial gaming facility. Imperial Pacific appreciates the guidance and regulatory oversight of these agencies as well as the Commonwealth Casino Commission, most especially vice chair Joseph Reyes’ most recent suggestion to extend the temporary casino lease to allow more time to complete construction of the initial gaming facility.

After consultation with regulatory agencies and its subcontractors, Imperial Pacific submitted a request to the Office of the Governor for a six-month extension to operate the temporary casino and an extension to complete construction of the initial gaming facility and integrated resort. The company considers it prudent to make the request for the extension but has not changed its plan to do what it can to enable opening of the casino part of the resort hotel at the earliest date possible.

Imperial Pacific will continue to work with its subcontractors and all government agencies to bring its grand development to the CNMI community at the earliest possible opportunity.

  • captain

    Except for maybe 1 week due o weather, the rest of the delay is due to improper planing which in effect is due to no due diligence and professional knowledgeable planning. Also bets are it is also financial problems.
    There is no reason to get a 5 year extension on the first phase. nor the extension on the second phase.
    It seems that the promises got further than what this company is able and capable to produce.
    As is the norm in the CNMI, ALL talk with little action.

