IPI poured over $200M to NMI economy

By
|
Posted on May 19 2017

Tag: , , ,

The NMI’s economy has undeniably soared to new heights since Imperial Pacific International began pumping into the local economy fresh revenues in form of taxes and fees beginning 2014.

The magnitude of Imperial Pacific’s contributions came at a time when the islands were experiencing its toughest challenge: mounting financial obligations including the collapsing pension funds for retirees and their survivors.

The NMI government has been optimistic that the local economy will only begin recovering once Imperial Pacific’s initial investment materializes, and in particular, the Phase 1 of its investment: the multimillion-dollar casino-resort/hotel project in Garapan.

However, new revenues came in earlier than projected.

For the past three years and four months, Imperial Pacific has contributed a total of $201,569,870.95. This is from combined payments of Business Gross Revenue Tax, corporate income tax, excise tax, casino license fees, Commonwealth Casino Commission operation fund, donations and payroll withholding tax.

From Day 1, when Imperial Pacific was awarded the exclusive casino license, it vowed to support the Commonwealth’s needs. Imperial Pacific committed $2 billion through long-term investments as part of its 40-year exclusive license agreement with the central government.

Unprecedented contributions

Considered by economic watchers as the most expensive investment in the Pacific region, the opening of the Garapan casino resort project has been projected to be profitable for both Imperial Pacific and the NMI government.

But revenues and taxes generated from the initial training facility, Best Sunshine Live, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based investment giant, provided early and unexpected new cash flow to the local government.

The bulk of Imperial Pacific’s local contribution came in the form of BGRT payments.

From 2015, 2016 and the first four months of 2017 (January to April) the NMI government collected a total of $77,641,710.12. This is the largest Business Gross Revenue Tax payment in 10 years made by a single investor in the CNMI.

Of this amount, a total of $4,586,550.54 in BGRT was paid by Imperial Pacific in 2015.

In 2016, Imperial Pacific paid $48,020,146.86 BGRT. This is a whopping 947-percent increase compared to the prior year. This is also the largest single source of revenue that the NMI government has generated in any given calendar year for the last 10 years.

During the first four months of 2017 (January to April) Imperial Pacific remitted $25,035,012.72 in BGRT. If this number holds for the next eight months of this year, the NMI government stands to realize a 56-percent increase in BGRT tax collection from Imperial Pacific alone, a total of $75,105,038.16 by end of 2017.

On top of the business gross revenue tax, the largest private sector employer paid $29,965,886.77 in corporate income tax. Of this amount, $24,515,886.77 was paid in 2016 while in the first four months of 2017 it paid $5.450 million.

Excise tax, or import taxes from goods brought in by the investor, was pegged at $6,958,127.54, for 2015, 2016 and the first four months of this year.

Rescuing pension fund

Another bulk of Imperial Pacific’s commitment to the local economy was the casino license fee. For the period covering 2014 to the first four months of 2017, it already transferred $64.750 million in casino license fees.

The casino license fee was primarily tapped to rescue the collapsing government pension plan for all of the Commonwealth’s retirees and their survivors.

As of Jan. 31, 2017, there are 2,416 retirees on Saipan, 300 on Rota and 203 on Tinian.

From September 2014, the NMI government never missed out in meeting its pension obligation to all retirees as a result of Imperial Pacific’s tax payments.

Of the total casino license fee paid, $31 million was paid in 2014 (advance payment for year one and year five), $15 million for 2015 and 2016. They have also paid $3.750 million for the January-April period of 2017.

As part of its casino license agreement, Imperial Pacific must also provide for the Commonwealth Casino Commission’s operation fund. Since 2015 to April 2017 a total of $4.5 million was funneled into CCC’s funding operation.

Additionally, a total of $11,124,553.35 was donated separately by Imperial Pacific. Of the amount, $10 million was for the free CUC vouchers to all residents in 2014. This is part of the community chest fund that Imperial Pacific had committed to the people of the Commonwealth.

The company is now the largest private sector employer in the Marianas. With over 1,500 employees it remitted $6,629,593.17 in payroll withholding taxes to the local treasury. This covers the period from 2015 to end of April 2017.

Revived confidence

Imperial Pacific’s investment has revived confidence in the overall economic landscape of the islands, particularly the travel industry, the main economic mainstay.

The islands’ popularity among Asian travelers is going up again. Imperial Pacific’s aggressive marketing campaigns facilitated the growth in tourism arrivals.

Imperial Pacific said that its partnership with the CNMI government has been beneficial.

There are also new construction and repairs of roads, hotels, and opening of new businesses, and Imperial Pacific is confident that it will continue to stimulate the local economy and attract more investors.

“Together, as partners, we can continue to actively look for new ways to improve the local economy and ultimately transform the islands into a global destination that offers world-class services and friendly investment climate,” Imperial Pacific said. “The benefit to the people of the CNMI has been …not only new job opportunities but also improved way of life that has never been felt until recently.” (Imperial Pacific)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Contributing Author Author

Related Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Torres accepts Labor secretary’s resignation

Posted On May 19 2017
, By

Clicking with customers

Posted On May 19 2017
, By

Blood pressure screening at grocery stores

Posted On May 19 2017
, By
1

Finance releases $11.7M in rebates

Posted On May 19 2017
, By
  • Ioanes

    How about an “unprecedented” commitment to fulfill building the $7 billion Integrated Resort? If you fail this we would be knocking on your front door 24/7!

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2017

TAGA Sports

April - June 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 19, 2017

Posted On May 19 2017

Community Briefs - May 18, 2017

Posted On May 18 2017

Community Briefs - May 17, 2017

Posted On May 17 2017

Life and Style

Bridge Capital donates $5K to Tournament of Champions

Posted On May 08 2017

SandCastle donates deluxe tickets for Hyatt golf classic raffle prizes

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Asiana donates round-trip ticket to Europe for Hyatt golf tourney

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Environment

SPREP to hold workshop at PIEC

Posted On May 12 2017

Environment conference registration now open

Posted On May 10 2017

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Mar 30 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SIS’ Cerinn Hwang wins National Merit Scholarship

Posted On May 17 2017

NMC Nursing Program is now accepting  applications

Posted On May 15 2017

Manta Ray Battalion wins overall drill meet award

Posted On May 10 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

May is Guam Tourism Month

Posted On May 15 2017

Arriving passengers get free airport WiFi

Posted On May 10 2017

Globetrotting high schooler named Marianas intern

Posted On May 05 2017

Weather Forecast

May 19, 2017, 8:53 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:47 PM
sunset: 8:39 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune