IPI releases $4.5M employee bonus

‘The Hong Kong-based investment giant Imperial Pacific International, Ltd., which is building a casino in Garapan, has released about $4.5 million in discretionary bonuses to all its employees.

In a statement yesterday, the company said the bonus reaffirms its commitment “to providing a conducive and rewarding work environment to all employees.”

“Imperial Pacific International acknowledges that the past two years of its Saipan business operation has been a journey of collaboration and partnership with various stakeholders. In particular, Imperial Pacific’s employees are the front-liners who continue to push and develop the company’s vision of building a culture of innovation and pioneering leading-edge concepts in entertainment and tourism in the CNMI,” the statement adds.

Imperial Pacific International said it released the bonuses to all eligible employees in January.

“Imperial Pacific is now counting down to open its doors to the world as its flagship Saipan investment, Imperial Pacific Resort and Hotel, is expected to usher in the much-anticipated entry of the Northern Mariana Islands into the global list of top travel destinations offering world-class entertainment and travel experiences,” the statement added.