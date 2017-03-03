Isla Center for Arts hosts 19th Annual Art-a-thon

The Isla Center for the Arts at the University of Guam announced the opening of the 19th Annual Art-a-thon Exhibition yesterday, March 2, 2017. The exhibit features selected works of art created by students who participated in the 2016-2017 Isla Art-a-thon.

The exhibit includes over 60 works selected from over 800 students from 22 schools who participated in this year’s art-a-thon. Students from elementary, middle, and high schools produced these impressive works using a variety of media including crayon, pastels, colored pencils, ink, graphite, collage, mixed media, pastels, foil relief, print, watercolors, and acrylics.

This year’s art-a-thon raised just over $29,000!  Forty percent of the funds raised, or $11,000, was returned to the participating schools to purchase art-related materials for the students.

The opening reception for this exhibit was held yesterday, March 2m from 6pm to 8:30pm, at the Isla center for the Arts, located in house #15, Dean’s Circle on the University of Guam campus in Mangilao.

This project is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency, government of Guam, Office of the Governor, and the University of Guam.  Corporate sponsors for the art-a-thon include Fish Eye Marine Park and Matson Foundation.

The Isla Center for the Arts at the University of Guam is open to the public free of charge. Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm; Saturdays, from 10am to 2pm; closed on Sundays and holidays.

Please call 735-2965 or email islacenter@gmail.com for more information. (UOG)

