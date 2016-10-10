Islandwide fire prevention and breast cancer education drive

Best Sunshine International, Ltd.’s Corporate Social Responsibility team took part in a successful islandwide education outreach program in collaboration with the 2016 Fire Prevention and Breast Cancer Awareness committee the whole of last week.

“We’ve collaborated with Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and the Commonwealth Cancer Association on several projects in the past,” said BSI-CSR representative Malcolm Omar. “We were invited to be part of the planning committee which organized the [past successful] events and [help plan] for forthcoming activities. We enjoy working alongside DFEMS and CCA and we wish to provide more services to the public as one team.”

BSI-CSR team has been supporting and assisting the committee with various events that include, among others, the weekly “Boot Drives” and school outreach.

DFEMS firefighter and Fire Prevention and Breast Cancer Awareness committee member Derek Gersonde extends his appreciation to BSI and the work provided.

“My team and I are grateful to be working alongside Best Sunshine,” said Gersonde. “They’ve provided the support and manpower we need to get our projects done. We definitely will collaborate with BSI on more future projects. Thank you, Best Sunshine.”

CCA project manager and Fire Prevention and Breast Cancer Awareness committee member Juan L. Babauta was also excited about the collaborative work done with BSI.

“Amazing! You guys did an excellent job in collaborating with CCA,” said Babauta. “The professionalism, the attention and the manpower shown throughout our projects are just outstanding. Thank you for this great collaboration. We look forward to working with BSI on our other future Cancer Awareness Projects! Thank you again!”

Several other projects and events are slated throughout the month of October in celebration of Fire Prevention and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.