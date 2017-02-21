Itibus starts work as health czar

By
|
Posted on Feb 21 2017

Tag: , , ,

Rep. Jose I. Itibus (R-Saipan) had started work as the CNMI House of Representatives’ health czar, joining other House members in inspecting the drug rehabilitation facility in Marpi and meeting with officials of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. last week.

The first-term lawmaker, who chairs the House Committee on Health, said the rehab facility is not yet fully operational as construction and renovation are still ongoing.

“It will still take a little while for it to open. How long? They did not give us a time frame but it all depends on the contractors of the project.According to our guide, the buildings and rooms need to be renovated while also making upgrades in some areas. There are already two contractors that already submitted specifications and, as soon as everything is finalized, they are going to put out a [request for proposal].”

He said the tour gave committee members an idea of what the place looks like when it finally opens. “Just to give us an idea of how it would look like and how it would operate. At least, we had the chance to see the planned facility.”

The Community Guidance Center will also be helping in the facility where their staff is hoping construction moves fast. Counselors will be working with other agencies like the newly established CNMI drug court.

Itibus’ committee also met CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muna and other hospital officials to know their current situation, especially the nurses that are going to be affected by the CNMI-Only Transitional Nonimmigrant Worker visa program’s numerical cap.

“We sat with them for the first time and asked about their concerns. They also gave an update on the CW1 cap issue where they are trying to address it right now, especially the nurses who are expected to be affected by the cap,” said Itibus.

“They said they are on top of the situation and are trying to find ways so the hospital’s operations won’t be hampered. We’re going to work with them to find a solution so our healthcare system won’t be affected.”

He added that they are hoping Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan’s (Ind-MP) bill in U.S. Congress, House Resolution 339, would finally pass the Senate and be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

HR 339 aims to increase the CW1 numerical limit from 12,998 to 15,000 for fiscal year 2017 and increases the education fee for each approved CW1 permit from $150 to $200. The funds are used to train U.S. qualified workers.

“A significant number of the CHCC staff is going to be affected by the cap this September and HR 339 would alleviate our situation. They have their legal counsel working with them and they are trying their best to see what solution could be done.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

Muña looks forward to hosting PIHOA meeting in March

Posted On Feb 16 2017
, By

‘CNMI healthcare in deep water from 2019’

Posted On Feb 15 2017
, By

Public invited to a health walk on March 3

Posted On Feb 15 2017
, By

CUC board debating salary hikes

Posted On Feb 15 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 21, 2017

Posted On Feb 21 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 20, 2017

Posted On Feb 20 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 17, 2017

Posted On Feb 17 2017

Life and Style

Sunday radio program to feature Marriage Encounter

Posted On Feb 17 2017

NMC features Wonenberg exhibit

Posted On Feb 17 2017

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Environment

Public warned of high surf

Posted On Feb 17 2017

High surf and small craft advisories until Saturday

Posted On Feb 16 2017

High surf advisory until Friday

Posted On Feb 15 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GHIS 6th graders shine at NJSDA competition

Posted On Feb 15 2017

HONOR ROLL

Posted On Feb 15 2017

USS Lake Champlain crew visits SDA School

Posted On Feb 14 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 21, 2017, 1:50 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 7:38 PM
sunset: 7:22 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune