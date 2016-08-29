Japan’s Asahi Shimbun coming to Saipan, Tinian

By
|
Posted on Aug 29 2016

Tag: , , ,

One of Japan’s largest nationwide newspapers will be in the Northern Mariana Islands on Aug. 27-28, 2016, for a feature to be shared in September with their 6.6 million readership.

Asahi Shimbun will send a journalist and photojournalist to cover Saipan and Tinian with aerial photos of World War II and sightseeing sites.

“We’re pleased to welcome Asahi Shimbun back to the Northern Marianas for another story,” said Marianas Visitors Authority Marketing manager Bruce Bateman. “This is just one example of how our marketing team is able to negotiate valuable media coverage for the NMI at very small cost to us. Thanks to a photo shooting permit provided by the Dept. of Public Lands, the NMI will receive approximately $180,000 in ad exposure through this upcoming article.”

The feature will include Obyan Beach, the Japanese-era jail and hospital in Garapan, Banzai Cliff, Suicide Cliff, Last Command Post, plus the atomic bomb pits at North Field and other historic sites on Tinian. The beach in Chalan Kanoa and picturesque flame trees will also be featured. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Hocog vetoes bill to prohibit leases for live-fire training

Posted On Aug 22 2016
, By

Review family pocketbooks

Posted On Aug 19 2016
, By

Only one candidate submits zoning sign permit application

Posted On Aug 05 2016
, By

Village rage is real!

Posted On Jul 25 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 28, 2016, 8:53 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s S
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:32 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune