Japan’s Asahi Shimbun coming to Saipan, Tinian

One of Japan’s largest nationwide newspapers will be in the Northern Mariana Islands on Aug. 27-28, 2016, for a feature to be shared in September with their 6.6 million readership.

Asahi Shimbun will send a journalist and photojournalist to cover Saipan and Tinian with aerial photos of World War II and sightseeing sites.

“We’re pleased to welcome Asahi Shimbun back to the Northern Marianas for another story,” said Marianas Visitors Authority Marketing manager Bruce Bateman. “This is just one example of how our marketing team is able to negotiate valuable media coverage for the NMI at very small cost to us. Thanks to a photo shooting permit provided by the Dept. of Public Lands, the NMI will receive approximately $180,000 in ad exposure through this upcoming article.”

The feature will include Obyan Beach, the Japanese-era jail and hospital in Garapan, Banzai Cliff, Suicide Cliff, Last Command Post, plus the atomic bomb pits at North Field and other historic sites on Tinian. The beach in Chalan Kanoa and picturesque flame trees will also be featured. (PR)