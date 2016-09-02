Jewell to lead US delegation at World Conservation Congress in Hawaii

HONOLULU, HAWAII—U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell will lead the United States delegation this week to the 2016 International Union for Conservation of Nature’s World Conservation Congress, a worldwide forum that meets every four years to set global priorities for environmental agreements, conservation and sustainable development.

Jewell will deliver the opening remarks for the Congress at 4pm EDT on Thursday, Sept. 1 (Friday, Sept. 2, CST), focusing on the need for global action on climate change, ecosystem conservation and the benefits of protected areas to international identities, cultures and sustainability.

Jewell will also participate in the Congress’ Public Forum Panel entitled “Planet at a Crossroads: Move to Action” on Friday, Sept. 2 at 4:30pm EDT to discuss the urgent challenges facing global ecosystems due to climate change and how global leaders can work to achieve sustainable development and climate neutrality.

As part of the Congress, on Friday, Sept. 2, Jewell will host her own panel discussion designed to introduce the youth conservation service corps model to an international audience and inspire replication in communities around the world. The panel discussion will be followed by a service project for all panelists and attendees led by Kupu, a local conservation corps. Jewell will also make an announcement with CoalitionWILD related to investing in the next generation of young professionals interested in working in the field of conservation.

The Congress is expected to convene more than 5,000 participants from around the globe representing governments, non-governmental organizations, and civil society to discuss approaches for conservation and sustainable development.

Jewell will also provide remarks on the need for ocean sustainability and protected marine areas, part of a parallel Sustainability Summit, occurring in conjunction with the Word Conservation Congress and hosted by the East West Center and IUCN. The Summit is meant to recognize conservation leaders and highlight the link between sustainability and philanthropy.

While in Hawaii, Jewell will also visit Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park to continue the celebration of the park’s and the National Park Service’s (NPS) Centennial year and the one-year anniversary of the Every Kid in a Park initiative. While in the park, Jewell will receive briefings from NPS and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) scientists who manage the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory to learn about the latest advances in scientific research for volcano monitoring while also gaining a better understanding of how the park manages a diverse and rewarding visitor experience on an active volcanic site. Jewell will also meet with Google staff and take a virtual tour of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and other national parks called The Hidden Worlds of the National Parks. NPS, USGS and USDA biologists will also brief the Secretary on the threat of Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death to island forests.

