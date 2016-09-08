Jewell starts collegiate career

A few months after donning the colors of the CNMI, Blue Ayuyus’ Hunter Jewell found himself wearing another uniform last week as he began his collegiate career.

Jewell, who suited up for the CNMI Men’s National Team that played in the EAFF E-1 Football Championships 2017 Round 1 in Guam in June, was in college blue and Vegas gold as he debuted with Beloit College last September 1 against the Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Beloit competes in NCAA Division 3 under the Midwest Conference. The Buccaneers are in the North Division of the 11-team conference, which is made up of schools in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois.

“I was recruited out of high school and I play as a defensive mid or as an attacking mid,” Hunter said in a message sent to Saipan Tribune yesterday.

“I always had a dream of playing college soccer. Everyone on island, from the coaches I had to other players, is very supportive of this dream and I appreciate all they have done for me. I’m just so grateful to have this opportunity and be in this situation,” the former Paire Football Club player and CNMI youth national team members said.

Jewell’s new team is mentored by five-time Midwest Conference Coach of the Year Tim Schmiechen, who is also the winningest coach in the group and used to be the assistant at University of Massachusetts in NCAA Division 1.

“The coaches (including assistant Duncan Gillis) are intelligent and know a lot about the game and I feel I can learn a lot from them. My teammates are also very welcoming,” the Lawrence High School (Kansas) graduate said.

“My goals as a freshman are to soak up everything the coaches and upperclassmen are telling me and try and learn as much as possible from them. I also hope to contribute as much as I can to the team and hope we have success,” he added.

The Buccaneers lost their season debut to Wisconsin Lutheran College, 1-2, but bounced back quickly after a 2-1 victory over Bethany Lutheran College last Sept. 4 with Jewell scoring one of Beloit’s goals.

“Obviously, scoring a goal is awesome. To be fair, it was a great service on the corner from my teammate (Emmett Hendrickson) and all I had to do was head it in. More than anything I’m just glad we won the game and it was a well played match from everyone,” the Buccaneers freshman added.

While not busy in games and practices, the 6’1” Jewell is spending time taking courses in Chinese, economics, and sociology.

“I plan on majoring in business economics,” said Jewell, who would love to see more CNMI student-athletes playing in collegiate level.

“I would encourage all of them to just keep playing. When you get to the high school age, it is important to make a highlight tape that you will be able to send to coaches. Coaches, more often than not, will not reach out to you so you must make contact with them. Also when choosing a school, make sure it is for academics first because playing soccer is not going to get you as far as your education will,” the Blue Ayuyu said.