JITS hosts successful showcase before nat’l trip

Posted on Feb 09 2017

Eleven middle school students of the Junior Thespian Society hosted a showcase this week after bagging medals in December’s regional competition.

Students took to the stage at the Marianas High School Dolphin Theater to perform their individual events during the team’s Monday night showcase.

The show featured students from several public and private schools who qualified to the regional competition and placed in the top with a superior ranking. The event also showcased the CNMI Junior Thespian team who will be leaving for Sacramento, California, this weekend.

Hopwood Middle School’s Bonnie Gio Sagana and Dandan Middle School’s Donato Santiago shared their singing skills by performing their solo musical pieces.

Northern Marianas International School’s Amy Solomon and Andrei Bayking performed their winning monologue selections.

DDMS’ Juliet Inocencio and Jonathan Wolf and Francisco M. Sablan Middle School’s Elisha Posadas and Merari Aniga showcased their duet acting pieces.

FMSMS’ Amber Liwag and Frances Pliscou and Neriah Lumbad and Jesse Fitial performed their duet musical songs.

The showcase included a scene from the Broadway musical Into the Woods as performed by the CNMI team that will be jetting off to the nationals.

School coaches as well as JITS board representative Kristine Wolf and Pacific-Island District chair Harold Easton were in attendance and addressed parents’ questions about the competition and trip.

The Junior International Thespian Festival is considered the largest junior theater festival in the nation. Thousands of middle school students from around the globe take part in its diverse theater categories every year.

YUUKI NISHIDA, Student Reporter

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

