JKPL catalogs over 900 new books

The Joeten Kiyu Public Library’s collection added 944 new items from September to October 2016.

There were 551 books cataloged in September and 393 books in October, totaling of 944 new books altogether.

Ray Jr. Deleon Guerrero, a library assistant at the Joeten Kiyu Public Library, said, “Each of our employees catalog books every month; ranging from books for children or adults, magazines, DVDs, and audio disks as well.”

“There are patrons who are always interested in asking about any new items we’ve received or any events occurring in the library. So we try our best to notify the community about any new changes in our inventory or upcoming activities,” Guerrero said.

Majority of the books received by the public library are actually from donations. In the past few years, they have gotten significant book donations from Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP), Angel Ray Guerrero, Hawaii Sen. Glenn Wakai, and Friends of the Library. As for purchasing books for the library, Joeten-Kiyu usually goes through Best Seller and CNMI Resource Books.