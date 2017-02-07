JM Guerrero is 2017 AlumKnight of the Year

2017 AlumKnight of the year Jesus “JM” Guerrero shakes hands with AlumKnight Association president Charles Cepeda as Mount Carmel School president Galvin Deleon Guerrero looks on after the presentation of the plaque. (Erwin Encinares)

2017 AlumKnight of the year Jesus "JM" Guerrero shakes hands with AlumKnight Association president Charles Cepeda as Mount Carmel School president Galvin Deleon Guerrero looks on after the presentation of the plaque. (Erwin Encinares)

Jesus “JM” Guerrero has been named Mount Carmel School’s Alumni of the Year.

The school’s alumni, who call themselves the AlumKnights, named Guerrero, a 1968 AlumKnight, its 2017 AlumKnight of the Year during Mount Carmel School’s 5th Annual AlumKnight dinner at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan last Saturday.

Mount Carmel School president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, who is also a 1991 AlumKnight, made the announcement.

The award is presented to distinguished alumni of MCS, with past recipients being former governors, past and current lawmakers, law professors, and more.

“I am deeply honored and humbled at such a selection. My wife, Rieko, and my son, James, who is also a graduate of this great school, were excited and helped me accept the selection,” said Guerrero.

Guerrero is an established businessman in the CNMI and owns multiple businesses including Hula Girl and JM & Associates, which serves local delicacies and provides professional services, respectively.

Deleon Guerrero was excited about the turnout of the 5th Annual MCS dinner, which also doubles as fundraiser but is promoted as a “fun raiser.”

“We are overjoyed and humbled by the turnout and by the support of our AlumKnights. We especially appreciate the Mount Carmel AlumKnight Association headed by Charles Cepeda for putting this program together. The turnout is much better than what we expected,” said Deleon Guerrero.

“We do not want to focus on asking our AlumKnights for money. We wanted to focus on helping them come back together as an MCS family. For many of them, this is a chance to have a mini reunion with your classmates, a chance to see their teachers that they haven’t seen for a while, and just a chance to reconnect,” he added.

Cepeda, AlumKnight Association president, was also happy with the turnout. Cepeda said the funds raised will be used for the renovation and improvement of the MCS campus.

“Tonight it is all about bringing back the AlumKnights of MCS. We are bringing them together, sharing stories with their classmates and with all the other years. There is a lot of turnout tonight and we are very happy. Tonight, it is all about the fun evening with the different AlumKnight groups,” he said.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

