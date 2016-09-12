Jobless man beats up 61-year-old mother, sister with broom, metal pipe, antenna

Angered why his loud music was turned off, a jobless man allegedly beat up and struck with a broom, metal pipe, and antenna his 61-year-old mother and his 32-year-old sister, causing them serious injuries at their house in As Perdido on Wednesday night.

John Frank Teregeyo Kileleman, 35, ran away but was arrested Thursday at 12:36am after a K9 dog with its handler located him hiding in the boonies about 200 feet south of the family’s residence.

The report did not mention whether Kileleman was intoxicated or under the influence of drugs at that time.

The 61-year-old mother was admitted for further observation at the Commonwealth Healthcare Center after she sustained a 3-inch laceration on the left cheek and lacerations on the back of head that were stapled twice.

The daughter sustained six lacerations above the forehead and five on the head. She had a swollen left hand and numerous bruises on the arms. Her right pinky was fractured and her right toe was bruised.

Kileleman was taken to the Superior Court on Friday for his initial appearance on charges of senior citizen physical abuse, aggravated assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, criminal mischief, and disturbing the peace.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho appointed chief public defender Douglas Hartig as counsel for the defendant and maintained the $50,000 cash bail.

Preliminary hearing will be on Sept. 14 at 9am. Acting chief prosecutor Barbara Cepeda appeared for the government.

Police Detective Peter A. Aldan stated in his report that two police officers responded to Kileleman’s residence in As Perdido after the Department of Public Safety’s Central received a call about a disturbance on Wednesday at 9:23pm.

Aldan said investigation showed that at 9pm, Kileleman was in the garage listening to loud music on his radio.

The mother told her daughter to check if all the doors were locked before they go to sleep.

After securing the front and the kitchen doors, the daughter turned off the radio that was playing the loud music placed by Kileleman’s bedroom window.

Holding a broom, Kileleman confronted his sister why she turned off the radio. The sister noticed broken dishes on the floor so she asked him why he cooked then made a mess in the kitchen.

The sister cleaned some of the mess and told her brother to clean the rest. Kileleman threatened to beat up his sister.

Kileleman then started hitting his sister with the broomstick on the head several times. The broomstick broke in half on the sister’s head.

Blood started dripping down the sister’s face, but Kileleman picked up the half part of the broomstick and continued hitting her with it on the head. As the sister tried to cover her head and begged to stop the beating, Kileleman punched her in the mouth.

The mother got out of the bedroom, went to the living room, and shouted at the son to stop.

Kileleman, however, picked up an object and threw it at his mother’s head, causing her to be knocked down.

While the mother was down on the floor, Kileleman picked up a silver metal pipe and used it to strike her head and back.

The bloodied sister grabbed her mother. But Kileleman struck the mother with the pipe on the right knee. The mother complained of great pain on the knee and told her daughter she could not walk.

The sister dragged her mother away from Kileleman. But Kileleman continued hitting them with the pipe. He picked up an antenna and hit the mother with it on the face.

The mother suffered a 2-inch long laceration on the left upper cheek. Kileleman then started kicking his mother and sister. The sister screamed for help at their relatives, who are just staying next door.

A relative ran over and then returned to her house to call the police.

The daughter dragged her mother to the garage. Kileleman, however, managed to follow them using the other door and continued kicking them.

Kileleman proceeded to the kitchen, where he started breaking plates and the cabinet. He then fled the house.

When two officers arrived, Kileleman was already gone. The officers then called medics because the victims were bleeding profusely.