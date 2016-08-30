Joeten pledges $5K to Green Gala

An ardent supporter of Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance’s work, J.C. Tenorio Enterprises has shown its backing once again for conserving the islands’ natural resources through its $5,000 contribution to MINA. The donation was made as part of MINA’s annual fundraising event, the Green Gala, which will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.

The leading conservation nonprofit organization in the Commonwealth, MINA has worked to implement various conservation projects, including the Plastic Bag Challenge, the Schools for Environmental Conservation workshops, the Marine Debris Prevention program, Tasi Watch Program, the Adopt-A-Bin Project, and Managaha Pride Campaign.

“We are extremely thankful for Joeten’s contribution to this year’s Green Gala,” said interim director Becky Furey.

“Joeten has consistently shown its commitment to ensuring that work to sustain our natural environment continues. Our collaboration on the successful Choose to Reuse Campaign is an example of the type of work that can be accomplished with the commitment we have been seeing from our corporate partners.”

According to Bo Palacios, Joeten Business Development manager, “The Choose to Reuse Campaign focused on eliminating plastic waste in the CNMI. Our partnership with MINA to implement Taya Plastic Tuesdays saved over half a million bags through the use of reusable bags, boxes, and other alternatives. Our records have shown that over 30,000 reusable bags have been brought in since our partnership began.”

In order to continue its efforts to preserve and protect the CNMI’s environment and biodiversity, MINA is seeking the community’s participation in the Green Gala event. The organization is supported by project grants and from generous contributions from local businesses and community members.

In addition to lively entertainment, dinner, and a variety of beverages, the Green Gala will feature highlights from MINA’s projects, a silent auction, and many other activities that promise a memorable evening to celebrate over 10 years of working with island communities for conservation.

As the last Green Gala was sold out, organizers are encouraging those who plan to attend to buy their tickets early. Tickets for the Green Gala event can be purchased at the MINA Office in Gualo Rai or from any of the volunteer board members.

To become a sponsor of the Green Gala, please contact Becky Furey at 233-REEF (7333), or email minaoutreach@gmail.com.

