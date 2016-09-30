John Lizama takes SGA September Ace

John Lizama won the Saipan Golfer Association’s September Ace of the Month after topping a tournament early this month at the Kingfisher Golf Links.

The 16-handicapper shot a 41 and 43 on the front and back nines for a gross 84 and net 68. With his victory, he is now qualified to compete in the club championship, joining other monthly winners Greg Sablan (January), Jung Eun Teack (February), Das Krishnan (March), Ed Manibusan (April), Nick Sablan (May), Tony Deleon Guerrero (June), Rick Kautz (July), and Frank Castro (August).

Lizama prevailed by two strokes against CNMI Attorney General Ed Manibusan, who had a net 50—built around his 37 in the first nine holes and 38 in the last. Manibusan has a 5 handicap.

In the battle for third place, Jung Eun Teack won the deadlock against Ed Sablan. The two players had similar net scores of 73 and the winner was decided by a scorecard tiebreak.

Sablan, after losing the standoff to Teack, had to settle for the closest to the pin win on hole No. 6. Other closest to the pin winners were Frank Castro (No. 8), Greg Sablan (No. 12), and Nick Sablan (No. 15).

In the longest drive category, the winners were Norman Tenorio on No.7 and Manibusan on No. 18.

Meanwhile, SGA will have its October Ace of the Month Tournament this Sunday on the west course of the Laolao Bay Golf and Resort. Tee time is at 10am, while show time is at 9am. (PR)