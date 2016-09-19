Joint Region Marianas addresses Radon testing

ASAN, Guam—Commander, Joint Region Marianas and the Naval Base Guam (NBG) Public Works Department are taking steps to address elevated radon levels found during recent radon testing conducted as part of the Navy’s Radon Assessment and Mitigation Program.

The levels of radon are well below the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standard considered safe for normal daily work environments and are not considered to pose an immediate danger to the workforce. Although safe for work, Navy and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines are much more conservative than OSHA standards and establish mitigation actions and timelines to reduce radon levels. The Joint Region Marianas (JRM) team is focused on mitigation efforts in the affected buildings to meet Navy and Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our employees,” said Joint Region Marianas Commander, Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar. “While it is safe for our staff to work, we are taking action to immediately address this issue.”

Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is produced by the breakdown of naturally occurring uranium and is a common component of the soil and rocks under all homes and buildings around the world. Outdoors, radon is harmlessly diluted by the atmosphere. However, sometimes in enclosed places, radon can accumulate to levels requiring corrective action.

JRM personnel will be kept informed of updates as information becomes available.

For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at (671) 349-4055/3209.