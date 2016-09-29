Joseph Attao: Knight becomes a soldier

U.S. Army Pvt. Joseph Attao, who is about to be deployed, gave an inspiring talk to the seniors of Mount Carmel School about how both the military and MCS changed his life last Monday at the MCS campus.

Attao shared with many of the students that he wasn’t even considering the U.S. military after high school.

“Honestly I wasn’t thinking of going into the Army, but after high school with work and everything, a friend of mine gave me info of what I would be doing in the Army. She is a human resource specialist. She kind of gave me a little hint of what I would be doing,” said Attao.

He shared with the high school students his experiences and certain social aspects, as well as his duties and responsibilities in the U.S. Army.

“We’re the eyes and ears of the Army. Whenever there is a situation in the battlefield, we go there, get the information about the enemy, start doing reconnaissance, get all the intel, estimate the number of everyone that’s there, rewire it back over radio, Foxtrot 7, and send it back to our main unit.”

He also shared how good it was to see familiar faces and old friends. “Honestly it feels so good to be back. I’m talking to all of my old peers, seeing the same face of the president of Mt. Carmel, Mr. G [Galvin de Leon Guerrero], he’s the one that really pushed me to strive hard. Coming back here and giving that speech to everyone makes me feel good, makes me feel like I’m giving back to everyone else that gave me the motivation to go through everything,” he said.

Attao shares that no matter what you do, people will be there to support you through thick and thin.

“Everything starts with that little push. That little push can do so much in a person’s life. So that pushed me to the military side and right after that, I’m back home, in uniform, just trying to do my best to give back to the people that gave me this,” said Attao.

“The Army does so much for you, it changes your life. It makes you a better person; they offer so much and they always do [what is] good for you. The Army will teach you the real morals in life. Just do what you can and the people that are [with] you, will bring you home safe,” added Attao.

MCS president Galvin de Leon Guerrero couldn’t help but feel proud of his former student.

“As a school we are very proud of all of our AlumKnights [alumni of MCS], in particular, I am very proud of Mr. Attao, he has come a long way and overcome a lot to become a man of character and integrity, and I am just honored that he took time out of his very limited vacation time that he could be spending with his family and friends, he took that time to come and give back to his students. I am just honored,” said Guerrero.

According to Guerrero, Attao talked to seniors as part of a senior student program called the Knights Seminar, where people from the outside, mostly alumni of MCS, come back and talk to the current seniors about their experiences since high school.

“We cover college applications, financial literacy, work readiness, career options, so this is kind of an extension of that, and we really like to bring back AlumKnights,” shared Guerrero.

Attao is a member of the Army 3rd Brigade and was formerly stationed at Fort Campbell Kentucky. He is assigned to the 19 Delta Cavalry Scout, a military unit that specializes in reconnaissance. Attao would be deployed to the Republic of Kosovo, formerly part of Serbia, starting today.