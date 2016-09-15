Judiciary holds public hearing for $12M loan application

A public hearing was held yesterday afternoon concerning the CNMI’s application with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Community Facilities Direct Loan. The $12-million loan being applied for is intended to repay the judicial loan and to renovate and expand some government facilities, but no one from the public came to ask questions or express opposition.

CNMI Judiciary grants administrator Jim Stowell said the public hearing, which was held in the library at the House of Justice in Susupe, lasted only 21 minutes.

Stowell said since nobody complained or there was no opposition from the public, the Judicial Council will more likely approve the projects.

CNMI Supreme Court Associate Justice John Manglona presided over the meeting. Also present were Stowell, Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio, Attorney General Edward Manibusan, and Kevin Bautista who is representing Gov. Ralph DLG Torres

The purpose of the meeting was to review the CNMI‘s USDA loan application with the public. The low-interest loan will pay off the Judiciary Building Loan, which is in arrears and is owed by the CNMI government to the NMI Settlement Fund.

The additional proceeds from the loan will allow necessary construction, renovation, and repair of court facilities on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Stowell said USDA judiciary loan has been approved by the Commonwealth Development Authority and that the Senate unanimously passed a House measure for such loan.

Last month, the Senate passed House Bill 19-126 that allows the CNMI government to enter a loan agreement with USDA in the amount not to exceed $15 million. The bill is now with the governor for signature.

Stowell said yesterday’s public hearing was part of the loan application process.

Stowell said he has to finalize the environmental and financial feasibility studies as well as the architectural plans.

Of the $12-million loan, he said, $4.8 million goes to the Retirement Settlement Fund as lump sum payment to the loan for the judicial building.

The remaining amount, Stowell said, will go into construction and renovation of judicial facilities in the CNMI, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Public Defender’s Office.

He disclosed that for Saipan, the plan is to build an additional building with a budget cost of $1.7 million on 9,000 square feet at the Judicial Complex for expansion of offices—Drug Court and the Family Court.

“We’re expanding,” Stowell said. “Pay the Retirement Fund and build for the future.”

He said the loan really has a low interest rate of 2.75 percent.

Stowell said the payment for the loan will be coming from the fines and fees collected by the judiciary.

He said for Tinian, the courtroom will be expanded, while for the Rota courthouse, its air-conditioner will be replaced.

Stowell said the loan application is expected to be submitted to USDA in the middle of October.

He said they are expecting to get the loan’s approval by this December.

In November 2015, Settlement Fund trustee Joyce C.H. Tang informed then-governor Eloy S. Inos that the judicial building loan matured in March 2015, and the entire principal balance of $4,503,660.86 is now due together with accrued interest of $80,501.89 calculated through Nov. 2, 2015.

The CNMI government was allowed to secure a loan from the NMI Retirement Fund through a Judicial Building Financing Act of 1994 in order to build the Judicial Complex in Susupe. Construction began in 1995 and was completed in May 1998. The sources of repayment of the loan came from revenues generated by the judiciary.