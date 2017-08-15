Jury trial begins for man accused of beating and robbing masseuse

By
|
Posted on Aug 15 2017

Tag: , , ,

A Superior Court jury trial of Jodan Santos Taitingfong started yesterday over the alleged beating of a masseuse during a robbery inside her apartment room at Micro Beach in western Garapan on July 7, 2016.

When Saipan Tribune left the courtroom yesterday at 4:10pm, the prosecution’s third witness, former Department of Public Safety’s crime scene technician Jeffrey Bahillo, was still on the witness stand.

Assistant attorney general Teri Tenorio first called to the witness stand Police Officer Jason Bahillo followed by Police Officer Rudolpho Hermosilla.

At the government’s opening statements, Tenorio asked the eight jurors to listen carefully to the testimony of witnesses, look at the evidence, and return a guilty verdict against Taitingfong as to the charges of robbery, and aggravated assault, and battery.

Tenorio said testimonies and evidence will show that in the early morning of July 7, 2016, Taitingfong violently attacked the victim, causing her serious injuries, inside her room at Micro Beach Hotel.

Tenorio said the evidence such as surveillance camera will show that Taitingfong was carrying the victim’s purse after she was beaten up.

In Taitingfong’s opening statements, defense counsel Rosemond Santos said the defendant does not dispute that he went to the room of the alleged victim to get a massage.

Santos said the defendant, however, did not commit crimes.

“This is a case of rush to judgment,” Santos said, adding that during the trial the jurors will find more questions than answers.

Jason Bahillo testified that on that day, July 7, he was assigned with the DPS Tourists Oriented Policing in Garapan when he was dispatched at 2:17am to Micro Beach about a complaint of assault and battery.

Bahillo said he learned that the suspect assaulted the masseuse in her room and that her purse containing money and items was stolen.

Bahillo said he noticed that the victim’s mouth was bleeding and her left eye and cheek were swollen.

He also observed drips of blood on the floor of the bedroom, restroom, bed, and in the sink.

Bahillo said the victim was moaning in pain and she was mumbling.

He said the victim could not even say a word due to her injuries.

Bahillo said he conducted an investigation, called medics, detectives, and a crime scene technician.

Bahillo said he later interviewed the victim in the hospital with the help of an interpreter.

He said the employee of the hotel later showed him the surveillance camera’s footage that captured the suspect and the victim entering the hotel’s main entrance.

Bahillo said the suspect was wearing a hat and that he could not identify him in the footage.

Hermosilla testified he was a patrol officer at that time and was writing a report at DPS Central when he was dispatched to Micro Beach Hotel because of the incident.

Hermosilla said on his way to Garapan, he saw an item on the road as he was driving near the DHL office along Chalan Pale Arnold in Chalan Laulau.

Hermosilla said he picked up the item from the road because it was an obstruction to vehicles and put in the truck’s bed.

Hermosilla said upon arrival at the scene, he learned that the victim’s bag was stolen.

He then told an officer that he picked up from the road a bag and that he later found matched the description of the victim’s stolen bag.

Police investigation showed that the purse was worth $500 and that it contained $56 and other items.

After Hermosilla, Officer Jeffrey Bahillo testified how he processed the crime scene by taking pictures.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Probable cause found to charge man accused of sexually abusing 2 minors

Posted On Jul 26 2017
, By

Man gets 5 years in prison for sex with minor

Posted On Jul 24 2017
, By

Cops re-arrest sex abuse defendant hours after his case was dismissed

Posted On Jul 20 2017
, By

Charges vs man accused of sexual abuse are dismissed

Posted On Jul 19 2017
, By
  • limitswitch

    there is no such thing as a fair trial in Saipan for victims or those criminals. Bring jurors in from somewhere far away and see what happens. Nepotism will no longer be the advantage. then you will see real justice.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - August 16, 2017

Posted On Aug 16 2017

Community Briefs – Aug. 15, 2017

Posted On Aug 15 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 11, 2017

Posted On Aug 11 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Register for NMC’s fall semester at Thursday information session

Posted On Aug 16 2017

CAMPUS BRIEFS - Aug. 14, 2017

Posted On Aug 14 2017

Fee waivers for NMC info session participants

Posted On Aug 11 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Festival of Cultures to feature games

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Rota gearing up for coconut Festival on Sept. 11-16

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Weather Forecast

August 16, 2017, 10:03 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 40°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:40 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune