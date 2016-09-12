Kagman High School is awarded a grant of $10,000

By
|
Posted on Sep 12 2016

Tag: , , ,

Kagman High School has been awarded a grant of $10,000 by the Snapdragon Book Foundation.  The grant will be used entirely to fund a student-suggested nonfiction selection of what they like to call “real-deal” books.

The real-deal books that the students desire are those that can inspire, encourage, educate, and bring hope and optimism into their lives. These nonfiction books will add significantly to the library at Kagman High.

The grant writer, librarian Maria Ornes, and the student-run organization KHS Library Club will now be able to purchase an impressive assortment of materials from autobiographies to self-help books, all of which will be part of a new collection that will be “meaningful and helpful to KHS students.”  

The Snapdragon Book Foundation provided this grant because it was quite impressed by the desire of KHS students to seek inspiration and encouragement through reading.

The Snapdragon Book Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides grants to public, private, and experimental schools to buy books for the students who need them the most.  It was founded in 2008 by a former school librarian and has been able to provide about 10 grants a year to deserving schools. For more information, visit www.snapdragonbookfoundation.org.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Campus Briefs – Aug. 12, 2016

Posted On Aug 12 2016
, By

Community Briefs – July 22, 2016

Posted On Jul 22 2016
, By
1

Master blacksmith wants to capitalize on renewed interest in blacksmithing

Posted On Jul 06 2016
, By

Community Briefs – July 4, 2016

Posted On Jul 04 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 11, 2016, 9:11 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:21 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune