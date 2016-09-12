Kagman High School is awarded a grant of $10,000

Kagman High School has been awarded a grant of $10,000 by the Snapdragon Book Foundation. The grant will be used entirely to fund a student-suggested nonfiction selection of what they like to call “real-deal” books.

The real-deal books that the students desire are those that can inspire, encourage, educate, and bring hope and optimism into their lives. These nonfiction books will add significantly to the library at Kagman High.

The grant writer, librarian Maria Ornes, and the student-run organization KHS Library Club will now be able to purchase an impressive assortment of materials from autobiographies to self-help books, all of which will be part of a new collection that will be “meaningful and helpful to KHS students.”

The Snapdragon Book Foundation provided this grant because it was quite impressed by the desire of KHS students to seek inspiration and encouragement through reading.

The Snapdragon Book Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides grants to public, private, and experimental schools to buy books for the students who need them the most. It was founded in 2008 by a former school librarian and has been able to provide about 10 grants a year to deserving schools. For more information, visit www.snapdragonbookfoundation.org.