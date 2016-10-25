Kaipat is found mentally incompetent

By
|
Posted on Oct 25 2016

Tag: , , ,

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has found habitual offender Cling Philip Kaipat to be mentally incompetent to understand court proceedings.

Kaipat is facing charges in federal court for possession of a gun and ammunition that he stole from the house of Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo.

Manglona issued the finding after reviewing all the evidence and hearing all the arguments of the parties’ counsel.

Manglona committed Kaipat to the custody of the attorney general where he shall be hospitalized for treatment not to exceed four months.

The judge said it is necessary to determine whether there is a substantial probability that in the future that Kaipat will attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to go forward, and for an additional period of time until his mental is so improved that trial may proceed.

Last Feb. 23, the U.S. government filed a motion for a psychiatric examination to determine Kaipat’s competency.

Last March 9, the court granted the motion and issued an order for psychiatric or psychological examination of Kaipat.

Kaipat was then remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and transferred to the Federal Detention Center in Seatac, Washington to determine his mental competency.

Last July 5, the court received a forensic evaluation of Kaipat.

After a series of continuances, the competency hearing was eventually heard last Oct. 14. Assistant U.S. attorney Russell Lorfing appeared for the government. Kaipat appeared with court-appointed counsel Colin Thompson.

Lorfing called three witnesses: two Department of Corrections officers and examining forensic psychologist Dr. Ryan Nybo.

The two DOC officers testified about their observations of Kaipat before he was sent off-island for his examination, which was from November 2015 to early May 2016.

The DOC officers noted the drastic change in Kaipat from being able to communicate coherently with them and interact with the other inmates, to becoming reclusive and rejecting any food, medicine, and water.

Nybo listened to the two DOC officers’ testimonies via telephone.

Manglona said based on all the evidence presented, Nybo could not render an opinion that Kaipat was competent.

Manglona said this was contrary to Nybo’s prior conclusion that Kaipat “demonstrated sufficient ability to understand the nature and consequences of the court proceedings against him, and a sufficient ability to properly assist counsel in his defense” as was detailed in his report dated June 27, 2016.

In his report, Nybo stated that, “given the defendant’s history of psychosis and associated disorganized and erratic behavior, it is imperative he remain on antipsychotic medication to ensure his current level of stability.”

Unfortunately, Manglona said, the clear and convincing evidence received at the hearing indicate that since his return to the island, Kaipat has not been taking his medications which has resulted in him exhibiting erratic behavior.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the U.S. government recommended and counsel for defendant concurred that the evidence supports a finding that the defendant is not legally competent.

The indictment charged the 19-year-old Kaipat in federal court with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of ammunition. Kaipat also allegedly possessed a stolen hollow point 9mm round of ammunition.

Kaipat was also charged in local court with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief over the break-in at Govendo’s house.

Govendo was off-island when the burglary happened.

Detectives recovered the judge’s police-issued 9mm pistol.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Marshals seized only $595.84 from HKE’s bank accounts

Posted On Oct 24 2016
, By

Patrick Calvo’s request for work release denied

Posted On Oct 24 2016
, By

Ex-firefighter Koshiba surrenders

Posted On Oct 10 2016
, By
2

Police now hunting for ex-firefighter Koshiba

Posted On Oct 06 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - October 25, 2016

Posted On Oct 25 2016

Community Briefs - October 20, 2016

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Community Briefs - October 19, 2016

Posted On Oct 19 2016

Life and Style

NMI Humanities Council to celebrate 25th anniversary

Posted On Oct 21 2016

‘Arts for Independence’ fundraiser set

Posted On Oct 21 2016

‘RWM poised to influence regional gaming market’

Posted On Oct 21 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS’ 1st Quarter President's List and honor roll

Posted On Oct 25 2016

Dandan Middle School congratulates its thespians

Posted On Oct 25 2016

NMC regent Deleon Guerrero is elected to ACCT regional group

Posted On Oct 21 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA promotes NMI at Kedrovii Dom resort opening

Posted On Oct 25 2016

MVA: Crimes vs tourists dropping

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Autumn festival highlight of tour

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 24, 2016, 9:16 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:11 PM
sunset: 7:52 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune