Kanoa Resort cruises way to finals

By
|
Posted on Aug 29 2016

Tag: , , ,

Kanoa Resort’s Rico Villagomez drives baseline during their semis game against Fiesta Resort last Friday at the Gillette Multipurpose Gymnasium. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Kanoa Resort punched the first finals ticket in the 2016 Tan Holdings Inter-Company Basketball League after easing past Fiesta Resort, 77-55, in the winner’s bracket semis game last Friday at the Gillette Multipurpose Gymnasium.

Kanoa went to business in the second half en route to a double-digit winning margin—its 12th in as many games—and a twice-to-beat advantage in the finals. The defending champion Fiesta, on the other hand, is not out yet and will play the winner of the rubbermatch between Shirley’s Coffee Shop and JP Mambas for the second and last finals berth this Friday.

Down at the half for the first time this season, 20-23, Kanoa’s lethal quartet of Douglas Schmidt, Ernest and Matt Duenas, and Rodney Sacramento made sure their team will bounce back in the second to foil Fiesta’s upset bid.

The four key players alternately hit baskets for Kanoa to overhaul Fiesta’s lead early in the second half. By the halfway mark of the final frame, Kanoa managed to establish a double-digit lead and kept going to finish off Fiesta.

The first finalist nailed several fastbreak plays with Sacramento and Schmidt on the finishing end, while Matt, who returned to Kanoa’s lineup after missing three games due to a knee injury, and Ernest knocked in a couple of long jumpers. With Schmidt and company on fire, Kanoa’s second half-output was more than Fiesta’s production in the entire game, 57-55.

Schmidt paced Kanoa with his 20 points, while Ernest added 16, and Sacramento and Matt chipped in 14 and 12, respectively.

Arjay Nonato had 13 to lead Fiesta, which had only two players breaking into double figures with Roland Galag contributing 12. Elmer Esdrelon, who had 16 markers in their 77-51 victory over Shirley’s in the first round of the playoffs, was held to 9 markers, making only one field goal in the second half. Paul Quizon also struggled against Kanoa, recording only 2 points off a pair of charities—a far cry from his 19 markers in their win over Shirley’s. Another Fiesta player who had an off night was Adonis Macoto, as the defending champion’s guard was held scoreless and fouled out midway in the second half.

Kanoa Resort 77— Schmidt 20, E. Duenas 16, Sacramento 14, M. Duenas 12, Villagomez 7, Usi 5, Pablo 3.

Fiesta Resort 55 — Nonato 13, Galag 12, Esdrelon 9, Maratita 7, Matsutaro 4, Rivera 3, Quizon 2, Villamena 2, Lavarias 2.

Scoring by halves: 20-23, 77-55.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Must Watch

