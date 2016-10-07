Karidat: 30 pct. of families at shelter directly related to ‘ice’ abuse

By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2016

Tag: , , ,

Out of the 65 families that have been sheltered at Karidat Social Services’ Guma Esperansa this year, 30 percent of the cases were directly related to methamphetamine or “ice” abuse, according to Karidat counselor Elaine C. Dela Cruz.

A total of 65 families were taken in by Guma Esperansa from January to mid-July this calendar year, and that 103 of those were children, Dela Cruz said.

The Karidat counselor said out of the 103 children that they served, 53 or 51 percent were directly affected by this drug problem.

Dela Cruz discussed their services at the shelter during the first CNMI Drug Court Stakeholders Presentation co-hosted by the Office of the Governor and CNMI Judiciary at Fiesta Resort and Spa’s Hibiscus Hall on Tuesday.

Guma Esperansa (House of Justice) is a shelter for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and dating violence.

Dela Cruz said those who go to the shelter are oftentimes people distancing themselves from drug users.

She disclosed, however, that they have started to see a trend where the victims who come their way are also drug users.

Dela Cruz said perpetrators would use scare tactics if victims call the police, saying they (victims) would be arrested too because they are also drug users.

For some nonresident victims, Dela Cruz said, the perpetrators would tell them that if they call the police, then they would be deported because they are illegal as they’re not supposed to work.

“We have seen an increase in the number of families affected by “ice” in particular,” she said.

Dela Cruz said they believe in recovery and second chances. “If we didn’t we would not be in this field. …We are in the business to give them hope, to help them rebuild.”

She said when victims come their way they have to stabilize the situation with crisis intervention.

At the time, Dela Cruz said, adrenaline is still running as victims are still trying to call the police.

“We try to stabilize the situation, stabilize the mom, stabilize the children,” she said.

Dela Cruz said they believe at Guma Esperansa that if the victims can get a good night sleep, things would look a bit different in the morning.

She said they also offer court advocacy because sometimes the victims need a temporary restraining order.

The counselor said they help the victims identify different support services because it’s really important, especially for those who are not from the CNMI and know no one.

“We do the best we can because there is always hope,” she said.

Dela Cruz said they support the drug court.

“If the drug court can help the perpetrators and help them change their behavior and their thinking, and we have the moms and the kids and we work with them, I think potentially that really would have a wonderful outcome,” she said.

The counselor added that they look forward to a strong collaboration with the CNMI Drug Court.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 7, 2016

Posted On Oct 07 2016
, By

OPA reminds govt employees on election activities

Posted On Oct 07 2016
, By
0

MVA wants to rekindle Japanese market

Posted On Oct 07 2016
, By
0

BSI-CSR launches photo contest for children

Posted On Oct 07 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 7, 2016

Posted On Oct 07 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 6, 2016, 9:42 PM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:03 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune