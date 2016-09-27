Karidat receives donation from BOG, Walmart

By
|
Posted on Sep 27 2016

Tag: , , ,
Bank of Guam and Karidat staff pose for a group photo after the BOG donated $20,028.52 to the charitable institution last Sept. 16, 2016. (Contributed Photo)

Bank of Guam and Karidat staff pose for a group photo after the BOG donated $20,028.52 to the charitable institution last Sept. 16, 2016. (Contributed Photo)

The Bank of Guam donated $20,028.52 to Karidat last Sept. 16, 2016. The Bank of Guam donation along with a recent $30,000 grant award from the Walmart Foundation through Catholic Charities USA will be used for the development and implementation of sustainable food bank.

The Corporation for National and Community Service, AmeriCorps VISTA also granted Karidat a “Volunteer In Service To America” (VISTA) volunteer to assist with the development, implementation, and evaluation of a food bank that addresses food security and climate change mitigation.

Karidat has maintained a food pantry since it opened in May 1980, which has been supplying people in need with donated food from local businesses and canned food drives from schools and civic organizations. Typhoon Soudelor, which hit Saipan on Aug. 2, 2015, exposed the need for a more robust food security program with the ability for remote community outreach. Many months after Saipan’s initial recovery from Soudelor, Karidat is still being inundated with requests for food assistance and realizes just how difficult it is for some to get around the island to ask for help. Therefore, a viable food security program is important especially with the risk of more frequent extreme weather events in the future likely due to climate change.

With its grant from the Walmart Foundation through Catholic Charities USA, Karidat was able to purchase a pick-up truck that will assist us with the pick-up and delivery of food to the more remote villages on Saipan. With the help of the VISTA Volunteer, Karidat is working to develop a sustainable food bank which that will include satellite food storage facilities in select villages on Saipan, as well as Rota, and Tinian.

Karidat is grateful for the recent donation from the Bank of Guam. Karidat will utilize Bank of Guam’s donation to purchase the equipment it needs to achieve its goal of a sustainable food bank that will not only address food security in the CNMI but be disaster ready too.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

CNMI Civil Service Commission appreciates Torres’ strong support

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By
0

CCA aims to bring oral cancer cases in CNMI to zero

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

How CARE responds to typhoon-related needs

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

OAG asks court to strike plaintiffs’ scandalous statements

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2016, 9:54 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:10 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune