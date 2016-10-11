Karidat’s Dela Cruz is awarded Bridge of Light

The Bridge of Light Award was presented to Karidat counselor Elaine Dela Cruz during the Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation signing last Sept. 29 at the Saipan World Resort.

The award is presented to an outstanding individual in recognition of the efforts and public services provided in advocating against domestic violence.

Dela Cruz said she feels honored to receive such an award while working with people she considers to be her heroes.

“I just want to say that I am humbled, blessed and grateful that I work among a bunch of heroes, the law enforcement and our first responders. Your passion and commitment to this movement against domestic violence is untiring,” said Dela Cruz.

She also thanked her significant other for supporting her throughout the years.

“I am also very blessed because I have a wonderful support system. We can’t do this right without the support system. Thank you to my husband, Joey,” she said.

If there is one thing Dela Cruz wants to say to the community, it is to be involved.

“Just to be there, just to listen. There are a lot of things that we can do as a community. We don’t have to be a service provider. We could just be an ear, just lend a hand and watch someone’s kids,” said Dela Cruz.

“This movement is not over. Karidat Social Services, Guma Esperanza, and the shelters for families are all open 24 hours a day. The number is 234-5100, and we’re here to provide services every single day of the year,” she said.

Maisie Tenorio said the Bridge of Light Award is intended “to let the community know that there are people out there working hard for their safety and protection.”

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

