Posted on Nov 04 2016

This is in response to the article “VIP Service shut down!” by John S. Del Rosario Jr. In your article under the subtitle “Politics of desperation,” you referenced a caller from Tinian who implied that I was to be an observer on Election Day to possibly intimidate voters.

For the record, my appointment to be a poll observer came equally as a surprise to me as I did not make such a request. Let me be clear, I respect the election process and would never use my position or authority to interfere with the voting process. In fact, throughout the election season I have campaigned on the value of respect for the voter and our goal of working together. I also have full confidence in the Election Commission and the Office of the

Public Auditor to uphold the integrity of the election process and I welcome CEC and OPA to monitor my activities during Election Day to ensure a fair and intimidation free polling site.

Let me also state for the record that I am the chairman of the Tinian Republican Party and I strongly believe that the Tinian Republican candidates, Senate President Francisco M. Borja and Rep. Edwin P. Aldan, are the best and most qualified candidates for this election and I will extend my full support for their re-election. The progress that these candidates have delivered to Tinian are visible: pay raises for civil service employees, continued prioritization of funding CNMI retiree pensions, rebuilding of Tinian’s infrastructure, and continued funding of municipal programs for health and education.

When you have these facts on your side, one can only focus on looking forward to how we can continue building on the progress that we have made and how we, collectively as community, can keep Tinian moving forward. This election cycle is a clear choice between building on the progress that we have made or the same old political tricks of misinformation and personal attacks which the other party clearly represents and your article is promoting. To the people of Tinian, I ask you to reject this tired politics of cynicism that offers no solutions or plans on how to improve the lives of our people.

Lastly, let me say this. When you are the party that has been delivering by raising people’s personal economy, by presenting a comprehensive and workable plan to move Tinian forward, you can’t help but instill hope and optimism in the people. To my dear people of Tinian, stand with me and let’s continue building on the progress we have made. Hope and dream with me. Let’s keep working and rebuilding toward those hopes and dreams for our island. Let’s keep Tinian moving forward.

Joey P. San Nicolas
Precinct 6 chairman, NMI Republican Party

