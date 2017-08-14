Kilili pushes for premium healthcare for veterans

Delegate Gregorio Camacho Kilili Sablan (Ind-MP) is pushing for premium healthcare for war veterans in the CNMI by having them enrolled in what is called the “Veterans Choice Program.”

The program, provided by the TriWest Health Care Alliance, finally reached the CNMI last week, with a workshop held at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe to introduce this most recent health care program in the Commonwealth that specializes in the health care of war veterans.

According to Karl S. Kiyokawa, the program was first established in Hawaii before expanding to the Pacific. This was the first time the program was discussed face to face with veterans in the Commonwealth.

Kiyokawa said that Sablan’s invitation was the perfect opportunity for him to fully introduce the program to war veterans and to help veterans make the most of their benefits.

“…It’s a benefit they earned, it’s a benefit that they deserve, and we are here to make it work best for them,” said Kiyokawa.

The main purpose for the workshop was to teach veterans how to get in touch with the program through phone or a referral from the local Veterans Affairs physicians.

As a veteran himself, Sablan understands the importance of premium healthcare, especially for older war veterans.

“I’ve been trying to wrap my brain around the idea of how can I get veterans access to medical care. That’s very important and TriWest (Veteran’s Choice program administrator) is the answer,” said Sablan.

Sablan said he personally called David J. McIntyre Jr., chief executive officer and president of Triwest Healthcare Alliance Corp., to come and visit the Marianas and talk more about the project.

Although McIntyre was unable to present the program, he is still thankful that Kiyokawa was able to come to the Marianas.

The Veteran Affairs Office on Saipan decides the eligibility of an individual for the program. Sablan is encouraging more veterans to sign up with the Veteran’s Affairs Office, not just to be eligible for the program but also for the establishment of a Veteran’s Affairs clinic.

According to Sablan, he has been working on the establishment of a Veterans Affairs clinic on the island for quite some time now but he can only pursue that if there is enough number of veterans here.