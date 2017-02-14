Kimco Enterprises working to open zipline project

The Commonwealth Zoning Board has given Kimco Enterprises, Inc. the go-signal for a zipline project at Chalan Santa Lourdes.

The site measures approximately 50,000 square meters and will cost about $550,000.

Jae Yeol Lim, the contact person of Kimco, applied for this same project with Zoning back in 2013 and was approved, but it was not able to meet the conditions back then.

“I was designing the project alone in 2013. I felt the design was too sloppy. I wanted to clean it up more and make sure it was safer,” said Lim.

The zipline will have seven towers to operate the cables. It will have a total of a 10-minute zip time. There will be blue and red lights to indicate the safety of taking off and landing. The Korean Conformity Laboratory certifies the equipment safe. They will have fall prevention straps and fall prevention nets. The zipline will move at a speed of 23 mph. The maximum load is 240 and the minimum is 80. “If the person weighs less than 80 lbs, they will move at a slower speed or the wind can push them backwards,” Lim said.

There is a minimum age requirement of 8 years old. However, Kimco will be working with a double harness that would allow children to ride along with an adult.

“The past application was approved on the grounds that the applicant meets the public’s safety. So I am glad that the applicant has come back with a more detailed plan,” said Zoning chair Diego Blanco.

The zipline project proposes a parking lot of 18 spaces.

Zoning vice chair Bruce Bateman expressed concern about buses and vans from different tour agencies. Lim explained, “We will provide our own pickup and drop-off system. We would not accept any walk in. You must make a reservation.”

Construction would begin by the end of March. Opening may be about November or December this year.