Kimco Enterprises working to open zipline project

By
|
Posted on Feb 14 2017

Tag: , , ,

The Commonwealth Zoning Board has given Kimco Enterprises, Inc. the go-signal for a zipline project at Chalan Santa Lourdes.

The site measures approximately 50,000 square meters and will cost about $550,000.

Jae Yeol Lim, the contact person of Kimco, applied for this same project with Zoning back in 2013 and was approved, but it was not able to meet the conditions back then.

“I was designing the project alone in 2013. I felt the design was too sloppy. I wanted to clean it up more and make sure it was safer,” said Lim.

The zipline will have seven towers to operate the cables. It will have a total of a 10-minute zip time. There will be blue and red lights to indicate the safety of taking off and landing. The Korean Conformity Laboratory certifies the equipment safe. They will have fall prevention straps and fall prevention nets. The zipline will move at a speed of 23 mph. The maximum load is 240 and the minimum is 80. “If the person weighs less than 80 lbs, they will move at a slower speed or the wind can push them backwards,” Lim said.

There is a minimum age requirement of 8 years old. However, Kimco will be working with a double harness that would allow children to ride along with an adult.

“The past application was approved on the grounds that the applicant meets the public’s safety. So I am glad that the applicant has come back with a more detailed plan,” said Zoning chair Diego Blanco.

The zipline project proposes a parking lot of 18 spaces.

Zoning vice chair Bruce Bateman expressed concern about buses and vans from different tour agencies. Lim explained, “We will provide our own pickup and drop-off system. We would not accept any walk in. You must make a reservation.”

Construction would begin by the end of March. Opening may be about November or December this year.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Demalynn S. Pagarao Author

Related Posts

Sablan clarifies stance on Zoning hearing

Posted On Dec 13 2016
, By

‘Lee Pan’ eyes Zoning budget adjustment

Posted On Dec 12 2016
, By

Japan’s Asahi Shimbun coming to Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

Blanco elected as Zoning Board chair for fourth time in row

Posted On Jun 13 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 14, 2017

Posted On Feb 14 2017

Community Briefs - February 10, 2017

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Community Briefs - February 9, 2017

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Life and Style

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Expanding student success at the Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Ada, others inducted as new SHRM officers

Posted On Jan 30 2017

Environment

High surf seen until this Friday

Posted On Feb 14 2017

3 Saipan beaches red-flagged

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Susupe Lake Park eyed as another tourism spot

Posted On Feb 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

USS Lake Champlain crew visits SDA School

Posted On Feb 14 2017

GHIS students win at Mathcourt contest

Posted On Feb 14 2017

Congratulations GCA January MathCourt winners

Posted On Feb 13 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Meet Jebro Leon, Marianas-chan

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 14, 2017, 3:57 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 8 m/s NE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 7:41 PM
sunset: 7:20 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune