Kudos to governor, Rep. Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero on CUC board

Kudos to the governor who was right about not abolishing the CUC board as the problem is the people on the board—personality conflicts. I also know that leadership on the board has to be challenging and may need support from the governor which is why it is important for the board members to know they can get fired. Firing appointees is the beauty of getting rid of poorly functioning appointed people for the lack of a better word. We the people are seeing all kinds of disagreements in board matters and we never attended a single meeting. The board is obviously arguing more than they are getting work done because the disagreements are all we the people are hearing about in the news. We the people have been looking for CUC to get on a track to modernization for over a decade but all we get is one emergency after another and the board can’t even keep a leader! People are already talking about abolishing the board but I believe they should be thinking more toward replacing all the board members who are doing more fighting than solving problems because we the people have seen enough fighting and we want solutions!

Rep. Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero is already planning to attend a meeting to see for himself what is going on with the board and to offer possible solutions. I want to thank him and say kudos for walking his talk. Hopefully the governor will also send a representative to monitor the board’s actions and behavior through the present crisis they are presently faced with. If there is someone causing a problem on the Board instead of letting issues stand on their merits in a professional democratic process fire them and appoint someone else who will, it’s really that simple. The governor only needs to fire one and the rest will get the message to shape up or get out. He may lose the political real estate of the board member but he will gain the confidence of many voters. Sometimes strong leadership is needed which is why I am suggesting them to read the four styles of leadership in the “Management of Organizational Behavior” by Paul Hersey, Kenneth H. Blanchard, Dewey E. Johnson which can help any person in a leadership role determine what they need to do depending on the situation and factors.

I am not pointing a finger at any board member just letting them know we the people have had enough of one problem after another with CUC—fix it! CUC did a great job with the recovery from the typhoon but you are struggling to live up to federal mandates and meeting the expectations for maintenance, growth, and efficiency. Thank you governor and Rep. Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero and godspeed with CUC.

Ambrose M. Bennett

Kagman