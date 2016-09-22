AS PART OF POST-SOUDELOR REBUILDING

Lady Diann Foundation donates $10K to CARE

Lady Diann Torres Foundation president Lady Diann Torres presents a check to Commonwealth Advocates for Recovery Efforts president Alex Sablan and CARE director Jenny Hegland yesterday. (Erwin Encinares)

Lady Diann Torres Foundation president Lady Diann Torres presents a check to Commonwealth Advocates for Recovery Efforts president Alex Sablan and CARE director Jenny Hegland yesterday. (Erwin Encinares)

Homes damaged by Typhoon Soudelor will continue to be repaired by the Commonwealth Advocates for Recovery Efforts as they have just received a $10,000 donation from the Lady Diann Torres Foundation yesterday.

CARE president Alex Sablan thanked the foundation for the constant support to CARE. The foundation earlier donated to CARE, making donation the second. “On behalf of the board members and dozens of volunteers here on island helping to rebuild family homes, we thank the Lady Diann Foundation for her second contribution to CARE of $10,000,” he said.

The $10,000 donation from the foundation would be used to support the necessities of members from the Mennonite and World Renew religious groups, who are currently repairing the damaged homes.

“This is going to go a long way [for] individuals that have come here off-island to help rebuild homes,” said Sablan. “There are about 17 to 20 people on island who are being rotated three weeks at a time.”

Besides money that was donated by the foundation, CARE has also received a $1-million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for getting volunteers coming from the Mennonites or World Renew who are off-island to Saipan.

“We got a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for invitational travel amounting to $1 million, so that would help,” shared Sablan.

According to Sablan, the donations would primarily be used for rebuilding homes with the ultimate goal of sheltering victims.

“We’re going into probably a dozen homes already, with these volunteers, they’re being rebuilt now, and again this money is going to go to helping additional families, a total of 50 individuals get back into their homes and into safety,” said Sablan. “The donation would be used to put back tins on top of roofs, and to actually rebuild entire homes. It’s been a whole [lot] of different types of projects, but mostly the rebuilding of different types of homes.”

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

