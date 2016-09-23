‘Land, zoning issues impact Commonwealth’

Third of four parts

Land and zoning issues also have a significant impact in the CNMI, especially when it comes to the environment, according to the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Development Roadmap. Rapid development, expanded population, zoning issues, and lack of planning are the factors that would have a direct affect on the islands’ environment

The report said that CNMI banking institutions are not offering a wider range of portfolios that are available in other areas with getting a commercial loan and lines of credit remain limited. The Chamber’s report added that Articles XI and XII of the CNMI Constitution, which discusses lands in the CNMI, “are impeding opportunities for business growth.”

“A longer length in public land leases would be helpful in easing the lending situation and in stimulating the economy. A recent proposed bill by [Sen. Francisco] Cruz would abolish Article XII and require land owners to file in order to keep the Article XII restriction for their own land if they wish,” said the Chamber report.

“The Chamber suggests the reverse: leaving Article XII but allowing land owners to individually remove themselves from the restriction and to enjoy fee simple. For Article XI, the Chamber suggests allowing land leases up to 99 years.”

The Chamber report is also suggesting that a mechanism should be put in place in collecting commercial property taxes from the business or investor that develops the property rather than the landowners.

The report added that with foreign tourists visiting Saipan to experience the white sandy beaches, lush vegetation, and its natural beauty that’s why steps should be taken to protect the main attraction of the island.

“The business community is built on a healthy tourism market and the tourism market depends on a beautiful island. The CNMI will need to put its own funds toward this effort,” said the Chamber report.

They are also encouraging all Chamber members to lead by example in efforts to maintain the islands’ tourist sites. “It would be prudent to post images in the airport arrival areas stressing the importance of keeping the island clean and tidy, and perhaps playing a video at the baggage [claim section] showing examples of good stewardship.”

The Chamber report wants the Commonwealth Ports Authority and the Marianas Visitors Authority directly involved in the community project to keep the island free of litter. “Perhaps, airlines could show arrival videos to encourage responsible actions from visitors.”

Local businesses are also encouraged to adopt public beaches to keep it clean and inviting in order to be enjoyed by everyone.”

They also wanted to strengthen the efforts of maintaining the islands’ tourists sites and want all tourism companies to be registered to keep track of their schedules. “Palau is strict regarding tours for visitors and maintaining their pristine environment. Saipan could benefit from following that example.”